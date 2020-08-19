A titan of a store stands guard over a bustling stretch of Kingston Pike.
The Sunrise Supermarket has long been a mainstay of Knoxville’s Asian-American community. Originally based in Atlanta, the supermarket started as a wholesale company focused primarily on selling to other vendors. They later migrated to East Tennessee in hopes of expanding their wholesale business, but they soon recognized a need for a dedicated Asian grocery that was unmet by smaller establishments and western supermarkets.
In the winter of 2009, Sunrise Marketplace was born to meet this demand, quickly rising to become one of — if not the biggest — Asian stores in East Tennessee. Since then, they have been faithfully serving Knoxville’s diverse population, spawning a beloved boba tea shop called Hey Bear Cafe and participating in the annual Knox Asian Festival.
One can wander its expansive sales floor and find a vast selection of products from all around the world. On a shelf near the back of the store, Buddhist figurines, lucky cats with waving paws and a fat Pikachu piggy-bank greet shoppers pushing carts loaded with fresh veggies, fresh fish and fresh meat. Signs of good luck.
This good fortune has not ceased despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The supermarket has remained open the entire time while taking precautionary measures against the virus. Reduced operating hours and a strict face-mask policy have allowed the business to continue serving the community safely and effectively while still prioritizing their workers’ health.
Jackie Chao, one of the supermarket’s managers, explained how the business approached the pandemic’s challenges.
“We faced some challenges when the safety protocols changed, especially when it came to employee safety,” Chao said. "We gave (our employees) temporary pandemic raises to help them get through this tough time.”
Ken Liao, Sunrise’s produce manager, expressed his gratitude for the business’s dedicated employees.
“We are lucky that we have the best employees that put others before themselves, that come to work everyday to keep up with inventory the best they can and make sure that all our customers are happy and safe,” Liao said.
The market has implemented online ordering through their website with the option of contactless pick-up to reduce foot traffic in the store. Additionally, during peak times, management will establish capacity limits and have patrons line up outside with social distancing.
While other Asian-owned businesses across the country have seen instances of racially-motivated hate crimes, Sunrise has not encountered such behavior from the Knoxville community. Dissatisfaction has arisen mainly from the health and safety measures management has put in place. The complaints cite long queues and having to wait outside in the heat, as well as the perceived excessive use of law enforcement. The company has responded to the criticism on their social media.
“As a family-owned business, we are obligated to adhere to the local mandates on health/safety practices,” said a Facebook post dated July 12. “As human beings, we refuse to compromise on the well-being of our frontline associates and our customers — even if means shortening our operating hours, constantly sanitizing the store, wearing masks all day long, and regulating traffic inside the store.”
Besides issues of hygiene and sanitation, Sunrise has also faced ongoing inventory shortages. 90% of the store’s products are sourced from outside the country, and with other countries’ economies also grinding to a standstill, some items have become more expensive or have disappeared entirely. The store has previously also enacted limits on staples, such as rice, to curb the hoarding seen at the beginning of the pandemic.
Looking forward, it is difficult to say what the pandemic has in store for Sunrise. Business has steadied. Chao and Liao have messages of hope to the community and fellow business owners.
“Do the best you can to stay safe,” Chao said. “Safety comes first, and we will get through this together.”
Liao shared similar sentiments.
“The safety and the health of our families and community are the most important things during these times,” Liao said. “Let's work together and get through this together.”