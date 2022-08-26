One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor.
O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company, and JRS Hospitality, a catering and events company. With this business venture, the NBA all-star was able to open the first location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the chain has opened locations across eight other states, with Tennessee being one of the newest states to experience the flavor of Big Chicken.
With 10 new locations opening in Tennessee, the announced Knoxville restaurant is sure to be a slam dunk of a success, thanks to the large student population and supportive community.
CEO of Big Chicken, Josh Halpern, is confident in the flavor-filled menu. He was quick to describe the uniqueness of the chain.
“With our Chicken Sandwiches, we wanted to create a menu where everyone could find a flavor profile for them. Our Big and Sloppy is incredible. We put onion straws and mac-n-cheese on the sandwich itself. Our Uncle Jerome and Chicago sandwiches are perfect for those who prefer their sandwiches spicy,” Halpern said.
Aside from his confidence in the menu, Halpern also sees the location of the restaurant contributing to its success.
“I think that the students at the University of Tennessee will love our product ... I can see Big Chicken becoming an amazing addition to the community when our franchisee opens his restaurant in Knoxville,” Halpern explained.
Members of the Knoxville community seem to share Halpern’s excitement.
When informed about the opening of a Big Chicken location in Knoxville, students responded in a positive manner. Most individuals were drawn in by Shaquille’s attachment to the chain, and became fascinated by the assortment of food items it has to offer.
Logan Barsch, a freshman finance major, described his interest in eating at the new chain.
“If it’s close by, I’ll certainly try it out. I’m always looking for new places to eat. If it’s good, it might just be my new spot! I’m always eating chicken. I’m big on protein, and Shaq’s likeness being attached to the location draws my attention,” Barsch said.
Another student, Anthony Etter, a freshman chemical engineering major, explained the aesthetic appeal of the Big Chicken environment.
“Shaquille O’Neil has been a childhood hero of mine for as long as I could remember. Being able to go to a restaurant with his aura surrounding it almost feels like it’s not just a place to eat, but an experience within itself,” Etter explained.
With mounting excitement in the air, the Knoxville Big Chicken location is sure to generate a lot of traffic from the university.
Although the exact details concerning the restaurant’s opening and location have not been confirmed yet, the energy of both Big Chicken and the residents of Rocky Top is contagious. Be sure to be on the lookout for Big Chicken in Knoxville and assemble your own all-star team of friends to visit once it’s drafted into Knoxville’s own league of restaurants.