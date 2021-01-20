As we move into the coldest months of the year, it can feel limiting to be experiencing both cold weather and life during a pandemic. Here are some outdoor, fairly safe activities, places to visit and heated restaurants to enjoy around Knoxville.
Zoo Knoxville
Just around a 15-minute drive from campus off of I-40 lies Zoo Knoxville, one of the best outdoor attractions in Knoxville. A visit to the zoo is a great way to spend a couple hours or a full day and is only $15 for college students. Of course, the zoo is outdoors, making it easy to be COVID-safe by wearing masks and social distancing.
865 Axe Throwing
Located at Babelay Farms, 865 Axe Throwing is an outdoor axe throwing range. Exciting and unique, axe throwing is an exhilarating activity for individuals and small groups alike, as well as an easy way to have fun and maintain social distance from other guests. 865 Axe Throwing is closed for the month of January due to renovations but will be open in February.
Navitat at Ijams Nature Center
Located in Ijams Nature Center, Navitat is an adventure park that combines activities such as ziplining, hiking and various climbing exercises with trails through trees. For two hours, participants can guide themselves through the trails, which are accessible by ziplines. An outdoor activity that involves nature, exercise and creativity, it’s easy to see why Navitat has many positive reviews.
Restaurants
While eating out at a restaurant can be risky during a pandemic, this risk can be lessened by social distancing in outdoor seating arrangements. Here are some restaurants that have plenty of heated outdoor seating space, either with fire pits or electric heaters.
Corner 16
Corner 16 is a casual restaurant serving a large menu of American and Southern-inspired food, which prides itself on locally sourced produce, locally made beer and handmade burgers. Its large, family-friendly outdoor space has heaters with social distancing measures in place for a more COVID-safe experience.
Balter Beerworks
Located in the Old City, Balter Beerworks has mastered the art of outdoor seating. With a large outdoor patio and ample heating that connects to the indoor section and bar, it’s easy to enjoy the fresh menu and various beverages on tap if you choose. Balter Beerworks also has a popular brunch menu that can be enjoyed on the patio as well.
Market Square restaurants
In the heart of downtown, Market Square is home to many popular restaurants such as Tupelo Honey Café, Not Watson’s, Stock and Barrel, The Tomato Head and Café 4. Almost all of the restaurants in Market Square have outdoor dining options with heaters, but seating can be limited during busy times, so be sure to arrive early or make a reservation.
Schulz Bräu Brewing Company
Another brewing company with plenty of outdoor seating — and heating — is Schulz Bräu, a German brewery which also serves German food such as pretzels, schnitzel and bratwurst. Their outdoor biergarten has recently been renovated with increased heaters, fire pits and waterproof tents to protect against the cold while also encouraging social distancing.