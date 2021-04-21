Wednesday night, protestors took to the streets of downtown Knoxville and Fort Sanders after District Attorney General Charme Allen announced that her office would not be filing charges against Knoxville Police Department Officer Jonathon Clabough, who fatally shot 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. during a dispute at Austin-East High School last week.
Allen said that according to the police body cam footage that was released Wednesday, Clabough believed he was acting in self-defense.
Police were initially called to Austin-East after Thompson was accused of beating his girlfriend at school by her mother. Four officers then confronted Thompson in a school bathroom, where they discovered that he had a gun.
Shortly thereafter, Thompson's gun went off. Allen said in a press conference on Wednesday that Clabough mistakenly believed that Thompson had shot Officer Brian Baldwin, leading Clabough to fire in self-defense.
Thompson, who is Black, was the only person killed during the altercation. Officer Adam Willson was shot and injured during the altercation, and although law enforcement initially thought Thompson shot the officer, it was later determined that the bullet that injured Willson did not originate from Thompson's gun.
Earlier this week, multiple people were arrested at a county commission meeting while protesting for the now available body cam footage to be released.