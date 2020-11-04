Americans went to bed on election night without knowing who their next president would be. This was thanks to millions of ballots that have yet to be fully counted, especially early and mail-in votes in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
The close presidential election, which shattered records for early and mail-in voting due largely to COVID-19 safety measures, may not be called for another several days until early voting and mail-in ballots can be fully tallied.
Political analysts and pollsters are in general agreement that votes cast on election day favor President Donald Trump, while early and mail-in votes favor former Vice President Joe Biden.
With Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania too early to call, the electoral map Tuesday night looked mostly the same as it did in 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, with Texas and Florida both going to the president. A notable exception was Arizona, which was called for Biden after being won by Trump last election.
No matter who the victor is, the 2020 election will almost certainly be won by a slimmer advantage in the electoral college than Trump had over Clinton in the last election.
Disappointing many Democrats, Trump won several states and counties by a larger margin than he did in 2016 and was leading in several battleground states by the end of the night, a development that Republican strategists see as a sign that the Trump campaign’s efforts to energize his base and register supporters to vote were successful.
Biden himself won many Democratic states and counties by larger margins than Clinton did in 2016, a likely result of higher voter turnout.
In a break from tradition, President Trump addressed an audience of maskless supporters from the East Room of the White House on election night, touting his victories in Ohio, Florida and Texas as well as his early leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
“The results tonight have been phenomenal,” Trump said. “They’re never gonna catch us, they can’t catch us.”
In a highly litigated election, Trump spoke as if he had already won and blamed Democrats for the uncalled results, suggesting that they want votes to be cast after election night.
“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” Trump said. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election, so our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.”
Several states, including the key swing state of Pennsylvania, have secured legal permission to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked before election day but arrive afterwards.
Trump played into many Americans’ fears of a legal conflict when he said he would take the issue to the Supreme Court, though the Court is in fact unable to halt the counting of ballots after election day. It remains illegal to cast a vote after polls have closed on election day, and there is no evidence that this has or will happen
Speaking before campaign staffers earlier in the night in Arlington, VA, Trump suggested as he has elsewhere that he would not lose this election without a fight.
“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we’ll be doing only one of those two. You know, winning is easy, losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”
Biden used the keyword of the night, “patience,” when addressing a drive-in crowd at his campaign’s election night headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Your patience is commendable,” Biden said. “We feel good about where we are, we really do. I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election.”
Despite a tighter electoral battle than many polls predicted, Biden expressed confidence that he would win the election, once all mail-in and early ballots are counted over the following days.
“It ain’t over til’ every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden said. “Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this.”
Though the presidential election went uncalled on election night, the Democrats are expected to keep their majority in the House of Representatives, but Republicans hope to lessen their 35-seat disadvantage. By the end of the night, it was too early to tell if Republicans would maintain their majority in the Senate.
The presidential election, as well as the ensuing legal battle that President Trump has promised his supporters, is a long way from over.