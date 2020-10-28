For many students this year, voting in an official Presidential election will be a first time occurrence. However, many of these first time voters don’t realize just how important going to the right polling station can be.
Going to the right polling location that is designated by your address is important because it helps prevent overcrowding and long lines on election day. So, if you’re voting within Knox county this year, here are the designated polling locations to vote based on which voting precinct your address falls under.
Precincts around the UT campus
There are four voting precincts that include and surround campus, which are precincts 09, 10S, 10N and 10W. If you are registered to vote from your campus address or in your apartment that may be close to campus, then these precincts apply to you. If you are in the ninth precinct, then your polling location will be at the Eternal Life Harvest Center at 1801 Western Ave. Then for
10S and 10W the polling locations are on campus and they are located at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center, 1640 Cumberland Ave. Then finally, if you are more towards Fort Sanders in voting precinct 10N, then the polling station will be at the Fort Sanders School at 501 S. 21st St.
Precincts around South Knox
However, for those students living off campus in apartments in South Knox such as Quarry Trail and a few others, your polling stations will be slightly different. For those in precinct six, the polling station will be the Green School at 801 Lula Powell Dr. Then for precincts 50S and 50N, they will be polling at West High School at 3326 Sutherland Ave. Then finally, for anyone living south of the river in precinct 25, your polling station will be at the South Knox Community Center at 522 Maryville Pike.
Precincts around Farragut
Then last but not least, for those students that live in and around Farragut, there are four precincts for you all. For those in precinct 66N, they will be going to Farragut Middle School at 200 West End Ave. For those in 66S, the polling location is at Farragut High School at 11237 Kingston Pike. For 65N, they will be polling at Farragut Primary School at 509 N. Campbell Station Rd. Then finally for 65E they will be going to the Shoreline Church at 9635 Westland Dr.
Be prepared so that you feel more confident
Now that you know where you’re going, just remember to bring some snacks, a phone charger and most importantly, your photo ID. Being a first time voter is intimidating, but if you are well prepared then doing your civic duty will be a breeze. Vols make the difference this year, so making the decision to step out and vote is a powerful way to make your voice heard. So get out there and have a good election day. Good luck and go Vols.
For more information on where to find your polling location, please visit knoxcounty.org/election