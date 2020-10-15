Election Years are the single most important times to have your voice heard on politics and issues. If you believe something and want to express that belief and see it put into practice in both the local and national community, vote for the candidates you believe will best represent you.
However, 2020 is a messy year, and voting is no exception. With the pandemic still ongoing, voting in-person on election day simply isn’t a viable option for some.
On top of that, it’s a presidential election year and there are many issues on the table. There’s a lot riding on everyone’s vote.
If you can’t vote in-person on election day, you can vote early from now until Oct. 29 at several locations. Is this isn’t possible, you can always vote by mail.
If you’re planning to vote by mail (also known as absentee voting), start the process immediately. It takes time to request the ballot, fill it out and turn it in. It takes even more time to get that voted counted.
If you want your vote counted by Election Day, you need to submit it as soon as possible.
Here’s a step by step on voting absentee.
Request your Ballot
Besides the obvious need to register to vote — the deadline for which has already passed — you can’t vote absentee without an absentee ballot. Fortunately, it’s not too late to request one. You can get the ballot request form from the Tennessee Government website.
Fill everything out clearly and legibly, as any mistakes could result in you not getting your ballot. Also carefully consider the requirements. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled in August that fear of catching COVID-19 is not a valid reason to request a ballot. However, if you have underlying medical conditions that make you more susceptible to catching and dying from COVID, or if you’re caring for someone who does, you can request a ballot.
Once you’ve filled out the request form, you can submit it in several ways. You can mail, fax or email it to the Knox County Election Commission.
The Knox County Commission is located at 300 West Main St. in Knox County Courthouse Room 218. Their fax is 865-215-4239, and their email for ballot requests is absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.
You can request a ballot up to seven days ahead of the election, but no later. The Commission must receive your ballot no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The full eligibility requirements are as follows:
· You are 60 years old or older.
· You will be outside the county where you are registered during the early voting period and all day on Election Day.
· You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote; or you have medical conditions giving you greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and greater risk if you contract it. Physicians statement not required. A physician’s statement is not required to check this box.
· You are the caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill, or disabled; or you care for someone who’s at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. A physician’s statement is not required.
· You or your spouse are a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county where you are registered.
· You reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility or home for the aged outside your county of residence.
· You are a candidate for office.
· You are observing a religious holiday.
· You serve as an Election Day official or as a member or employee of the election commission.
· You have jury duty on Election Day.
· You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place.
· You or your spouse possess a valid commercial drivers license (CDL) or Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card and you will be working outside the state or county of registration during the open hours of early voting and Election Day and have no specific out-of-county or out-of-state address to which mail may be sent or received during such time.
· You are a member of the military or are an overseas citizen.
· You are on the permanent absentee list.
For information about what medical conditions leave you at greater risk, consult the CDC’s official guidelines CDC’s official guidelines.
Receive, fill out, and return your ballot
It can take a while for your ballot to arrive. It can take just as long to return. That’s why you need to be extra careful handling, filling out, and sending in your ballot.
If your ballot is damaged or otherwise ruined, immediately notify the election commission.
The ballot itself will list all political seats open for election, as well as all the eligible candidates to fill those seats. When filling it out, mark your choices clearly. Don’t fill in your choices with an ‘x,’ or check mark. Instead, completely fill in the box while staying within the lines and avoiding smudges.
Absentee ballots come in two envelopes. The yellow affidavit envelope must be signed and put inside of the postal envelope. Put a stamp on the postal envelope, then sending it back to the Election Commission. You can only turn in an absentee ballot by mail. If you try to return it by hand, email or fax, it will be rejected.
Ballots must reach the Commission no later than Nov. 3 if they’re to be counted. Otherwise, the vote will not count.
Plan for the ballot to arrive at least two weeks after you send it. As such, you should order your ballot at the soonest opportunity and send it in as soon as you receive and fill it out.
If you are not willing to risk your vote not being being counted, vote in person on Nov. 3.
Track you absentee ballot using Tennessee’s absentee ballot tracker at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.
Storing and counting the vote
At this point, you ballot has hopefully arrived at the Commission before or on election day. At this point, the signature on your application to the one on your affidavit envelope. If they match, the Commission will secure the ballot in a secret location until election day.
Once Nov. 3 arrives, your vote will be counted by the election commissions, its employee and poll watchers. Your signature will be checked again before the ballot’s go into a scanner, then counted by hand.
Conclusion
If you have to or want to vote by mail, start immediately. It’s a long process and you need to be careful if you want your vote counted.
If you’re not certain if voting absentee is for you, either schedule a day for yourself to vote early or make a plan to vote come Nov. 3.
Elections are the foundation of American politics and issues. Don’t neglect your constitutional right to vote.