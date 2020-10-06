The upcoming presidential election may have some voters (and non-voters) on the edge of their seats. However, one thing is for sure – President Trump will keep Mike Pence as his vice president, if elected.
Vice President Pence seems to be a dominating figure for evangelical voters, as his Christian faith is the driving force in his life.
Pence grew up in Indiana and is one of six children. He remained in Indiana for most of his life: attending Hanover College for his bachelor’s degree, then off to Indiana University School of Law, where he met Second Lady Karen Pence.
The vice president practiced law after receiving his Juris Doctor at Indiana University. He also led the Indiana Policy Review Foundation and hosted The Mike Pence Show, where he did talk radio and a television program.
In 2000, the vice president was elected to the US House of Representatives to serve as Indiana’s sixth district representative.
In 2012, Pence became the governor of Indiana, where he signed a few pieces of legislation such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which allowed local businesses to use religious freedom as a legal defense. This allowed businesses to turn away customers due to religious reasons.
This law in particular sparked backlash among many constituents and businesses began to pull out of Indiana. A week after the bill was signed into law, it was revised by Pence which stopped businesses from denying services due to someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Though, some believed this was not comprehensive enough.
In more recent news, Vice President Pence has taken the forefront on the Trump/Pence campaign this week, as President Trump, the first lady and others within this administration have found themselves positive for COVID-19. Pence was tested earlier this week and the test was negative, but there is no expectation of quarantine on his part.
Vice President Pence will have his first debate with California Senator and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, this Wednesday.
Pence spoke about the previewed election and debate during a family leader event last week. He spoke on the Trump administration’s stance on maintaining freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the Second Amendment and their pro-life stance, among other topics of discussion.
“I promise you President Trump and I are going to keep on fighting for faith and family and freedom, and we’re going to fight 33 days to earn four more years in the White House,” Pence said. “And we’re going to tell our story and I challenge each and every one of you to do the same.”
Vice President Pence explained the state of the government in which the Trump administration took office and the differences by which Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stand, while also making known the attacks on the Christian faith.
A senior advisor to the 2020 Trump campaign and Pence’s nephew, John Pence, spoke in an interview with Scott Hennen on AM 1100 The Flag WZFG, a radio station broadcasting out of North Dakota, in late September.
“We know what’s at stake for our country. I think — as my uncle, the vice president, will tell you — usually elections are about liberals and conservatives or Republicans and Democrats,” Pence said. “This is kind of about whether America remains America.”
With Minnesota as a swing state, and it being lost by Trump in the last election, Hennen inquired with Pence about where the campaign stands with this state.
“You’re going to see a lot of the Trump campaign on the ground in Minnesota … we’re all doing our part … The American people are not going to elect a president that sits in his basement,” Pence said. “The more we can show the contrast and ideas and visions for the next four years for America, the more it becomes clear that President Trumps is the choice for our country, for our jobs, for our prosperity, for our security.”
Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump 2020 campaign continue their stance on “American values” being put at the forefront. They are fighting for four more years in the White House, and only the November election will tell the American people who has won.