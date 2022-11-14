While prominent superstars like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving have been making the headlines for expressing antisemitic beliefs, Tennessee is also facing its own battle with anti-Jewish sentiment. In September of this year, Nashville-based publication The Jewish Observer released a report chronicling approximately 111 instances of antisemitism in Tennessee over a period from 2021 to the middle of 2022.
The report, which is the first of its kind ever compiled in Tennessee, provides a breakdown of antisemitic activity in the state encompassing everything from vandalism to terrorism. It also sheds light on other activity in the area that is of concern to the Jewish community including white supremacist gatherings and anti-Zionist protests.
The report identified “extremist actions by known US-based groups” as a factor for the rise in antisemitic incidents nationally. Tennessee itself is home to a number of white nationalist groups whose antisemitic beliefs are rooted in racism and their Christian faith.
“All forms of Christianity include some anti-Jewish elements because some New Testament passages have been interpreted in ways that are harmful to and critical of Jews,” professor Christine Shepardson, head of the Department of Religious Studies, said.
Shepardson clarified that not all churches in the area promote antisemitism and, in fact, many of them actively work towards discouraging antisemitism within their congregations. She also acknowledged that there are churches that do not address anti-Jewish sentiment in their communities.
“It is not uncommon in our community to hear anti-Jewish ideas that sometimes develop into antisemitism,” Shepardson said. “While some church leaders actively work against it, antisemitism unfortunately finds a comfortable home in some churches, including some in our community today.”
Although much of the report focuses on Middle Tennessee and the Nashville area, it does address antisemitic and extremist activity that occurred outside of that area, including some occurrences in East Tennessee. It specifically named the arson of the Knoxville Planned Parenthood building, as well as an incident where a University of Tennessee student discovered antisemitic messages scrawled on their car’s windshield.
Gregory Kaplan, a Spanish professor at UT and a candidate for state representative in the midterm election, found himself front and center on a controversial mailer distributed by the Tennessee Republican Party. The advertisement featured a distorted picture of Kaplan, which was perceived to be feeding into negative stereotypes of Jewish people.
Kaplan, who is Jewish, said he was disappointed that his opponents would choose to attack his identity instead of civilly addressing their differences.
“I was dismayed that my opponent’s campaign was attempting to shift the focus away from the important issues by spreading falsehoods about me,” Kaplan said. “At the same time, I was determined not to let these attacks distract my campaign from promoting the issues that were and that continue to be important in the district and throughout Tennessee.”
The advertisement was condemned by many in the community, including the Knoxville Jewish Alliance. Kaplan’s Republican opponent, Elaine Davis, denied she had any role in the creation or distribution of the mailers.
Despite this experience and having observed antisemitic incidents at UT in years past, Kaplan says he does not believe that antisemitism is being actively cultivated on campus.
“After nearly three decades as a professor at UT, I continue to believe strongly what I said in article published in 2017, namely, that I have ‘not noticed a culture of anti-Semitism on UT's campus’ and that ‘it's not a topic that comes up on campus unless it’s being brought from outside,’” Kaplan said.
In 2018 and 2019, the Rock was defaced with antisemitic messages and symbols multiple times. On one of those occasions, a swastika appeared on the beloved landmark following a vigil held there after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Antisemitism on campus also manifests itself in the defacing of books, library carrels or other acts of vandalism.
“Unfortunately, our university was ... targeted in a wave of antisemitic incidents which hit universities across the United States and Canada beginning in fall of 2016,” Helene Sinnreich, associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies, said. “The result was that for a time our campus — and specifically our defaced Rock — became a symbol of antisemitism on college campuses.”
Although UT has not seen another major incident like the vandalism at the Rock since 2019, student organizations have recently played host to a number of speakers and organizations who have been associated with white nationalism and antisemitism.
On Nov. 14, far-right influencer John Doyle will participate in a debate hosted by Uncensored America at UT. Doyle is affiliated with Nick Fuentes, another controversial influencer who has expressed white nationalist, antisemitic and Holocaust denialist views.
Uncensored America, which hosts events at universities across the country, has also attempted to give a platform to Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. That event, which was supposed to be held at Penn State University, was eventually canceled due to protests.
Another recurring guest of student organizations on campus is the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform, the group responsible for the anti-abortion displays on Pedestrian Walkway. The organization is notable for appropriating Holocaust imagery and comparisons to further their cause.
The university offers a variety of resources to students, faculty and staff who have experienced antisemitism. These include Hillel at UTK and the Office of Equity & Diversity. Another resource in the Knoxville area is the Knoxville Jewish Alliance.
