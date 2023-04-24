On April 21, the Women, Gender and Sexuality Interdisciplinary Program collaborated with the Department of Geography and Sustainability and the Pride Center in order to host a teach-in about LGBTQ+ issues and reproductive justice in Tennessee.
This teach-in featured three speakers who each had 10 minutes to discuss their chosen topic. Generally, each of these topics fell into one of three categories: history, legislature and information about reproductive health in the state of Tennessee.
The first speaker was Aaron Mallory, who is an assistant professor of African American Studies at Arizona State University. He is a geographer who researches Black queer place-making in wake of hidden epidemics, places and under-considered events in the South.
“When we think of queer, we think of the coasts. However, the South is very, very, very queer,” Mallory said.
Mallory presented two stories in his 10 minute lecture. The first story was about the original lyrics to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard and their queer background with the second being about Frances Thompson’s testimony in front of Congress after the 1866 Memphis Riots. What he found most compelling about these events was how each event was handled differently in its time.
“People gave him their money, people supported him, people were taking part in the songs. But when they recorded the song, they changed the lyrics because they were too gay and that gets missed in history,” Mallory said. “When Frances Thompson testified, the people of Congress called her Miss and Ma’am in the congressional record.”
Mallory felt it was incredibly important that Congress did not misgender Thompson and that she is on the congressional record as a woman. He felt that the lack of fuss Congress made about Thompson being transgender was a specific distinction from today’s society.
Mallory and the other speakers discussed the need for power that seems to guide the actions of those involved in modern government. Mallory copes with this by maintaining hope.
“What I hope people take from it is that in these moments when everything seems to be too much, when the world seems to be too heavy, what gives me hope is the fact that this certain moment of going after queer people comes and goes in waves. It isn’t something that is always like that,” Mallory said.
Professor Wendy Bach was the second speaker at this event and agreed that governmental motives should be questioned. She is a professor at the UT law school who is an expert in both clinical legal education and poverty law. At this event, she brought insight to the recent bans of drag and gender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee.
Bach explained that she believes the drag bill is a non-issue.
“The litigation is going tremendously well. What this bill does is put a new term into the Tennessee statute defining something they call ‘adult cabaret entertainment’ … and the legal claim in this litigation was that the statute violates the first amendment,” Bach said.
This is not the only concern to be considered when it comes to this law. The drag ban states that it applies to male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.
Bach questioned the law, asking if the fact that she was wearing earrings could be “performing” gender. She asked this question in order to bring limits of this bill into light. She believes the law is so vague that many tame things could be questioned under the statute, like wearing earrings.
The other law that Bach discussed was the recent law that bans gender-affirming care for trans minors. The only reason this bill would not be applied when a minor is receiving gender-affirming care is when the “medical procedure is to treat a minor’s congenital defect, precocious puberty disease, or physical injury.”
The final speaker at the event was Nicky Skinner, who is the East Tennessee community organizer for Planned Parenthood. The goal of her ten minute lecture was to discuss the definition of reproductive health and provide information about the services that Planned Parenthood provides now that abortion is illegal in Tennessee.
Skinner provided her definition of reproductive justice.
“All of the different factors that influence someone’s decision and ability to have a child or have a family. It factors in class, geography, religion, race, all of those different issues that impact whether or not someone can get the care that they need. It’s a bodily autonomy issue,” Skinner said.
Planned Parenthood is very focused on reproductive health and providing healthcare to those who need it, not necessarily those who need an abortion. Knoxville’s Planned Parenthood is still attempting to keep abortion access available to those who need it, but the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade has inhibited their ability to do so. The most that Knoxville’s Planned Parenthood can do is offer information about abortions, but not the actual service itself.
“We introduced the Fundamental Right to Reproductive Healthcare Act, which was supposed to be a bill that really painted the picture of what we’re trying to build reproductively in the state of Tennessee,” Skinner said. “It very clearly articulated that everyone has a right to abortion care, our values around reproductive freedom and access to contraceptives and all of that, but they killed that bill because they are planning to come after IVF and contraceptives as well.”
Not only has the government targeted abortion and reproductive rights in recent months, but they have also pulled HIV funding from Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers in Tennessee. Skinner made a point to bring them to bring these topics to the front of the conversation at this event, as she believes that they pose a large threat to reproductive justice.
