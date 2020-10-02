Donald J. Trump has served as Commander in Chief and President of the United States since the 2016 election, where he propelled his campaign by the “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Now, it seems he is working to implement an “America First” platform as he seeks reelection for his newest slogan of “Keep America Great.”
The “America First” platform seeks to focus on four central areas of interest: the economy, jobs, immigration and foreign policy, as debuted in his inaugural address in 2017. However, his recent slogans have been deemed “Keep America Great” and “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
Trump’s campaign website states, “President Trump is working hard… continuing his promise to the American people to lower taxes, repeal and replace Obamacare, end stifling regulations, protect our borders, keep jobs in our country, take care of our veterans, strengthen our military and law enforcement, and renegotiate bad trade deals, creating a government of, by and for the people.”
During his current administration, President Trump has been active with executive orders, dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and seen the ongoing tensions surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement as it surged once again earlier this year.
Trump’s campaign, as mentioned, focuses on putting America first. His website continues, “He is making America First, again, restoring our nation’s faith, ushering in a bright, new future now and for generations to come.”
Vice President Michael R. Pence will continue to be his running mate for reelection.
With the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is a vacancy to fill. On Sept. 26, President Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. The judge graduated from Rhodes College and Notre Dame Law School as well as clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
In an interview with “Fox and Friends” co-host Pete Hegseth, Trump said, “Mostly, I’m looking for somebody that can interpret the Constitution as written. We say it all the time and [Judge Amy Cony Barrett] is very strong on that.”
With the election coming up in November, there has been much debate surrounding how quickly this nomination will pull through, if it does before November.
President Trump and former Vice President Biden took part in their first one-on-one debate earlier this week. During the debate, the president addressed a wide variety of topics, including the economic shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They think they’re hurting us by keeping them closed. They’re hurting people. People know what to do… social distance… wash their hands, they can wear masks… but they got to open these states up,” Trump said.
As the debate continued, moderator Chris Wallace opened the floor up for discussion on why voters should trust either candidate to deal with “race issues” over the next four years. The president was given an opportunity to speak after Biden.
“I’m doing better than any Republican has done in a long time, because they saw what you did,” Trump said. “As far as the church is concerned and as far as the generals are concerned, we just got the support of 250 military leaders and generals.”
Donald Trump remains reliant on his previous platform to win this upcoming election. In August, his campaign announced the agenda of his second term: “Fighting for you!”
The administration seems hopeful that Trump will be reelected. In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” the president’s campaign adviser, Steve Cortes, spoke about his own expectation for the upcoming election – with the president trailing but coming out victorious.
“I would concede that it's probably going to be a similar scenario where, when we look back retrospectively, we will probably see that the president was down into Election Day, and then won Election Day itself by an incredibly wide margin,” Cortes said.
With respect to COVID-19, Trump aims to develop a vaccine by the end of this year, return the country to normalcy in 2021 and hold China, “fully accountable for allowing the virus to spread around the world.”
Additional goals for his reelection are to provide school choice to every American child and defend the police by fully funding and hiring more police and law enforcement officers.
Ultimately, President Trump has said he will defend American values by protecting unborn life, defending religious freedoms and supporting second amendment rights, according to his personal website.
More information may be found on his personal and campaign websites as well as in future debates. The September 29 debate may be streamed via C-Span on YouTube.