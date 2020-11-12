With Election Day’s coming and going, Tim Burchett won the House seat for Tennessee’s second district once again, defeating Renee Hoyos.
Despite her loss to the incumbent, Hoyos remained positive.
“Not everyone wins every election. But instead of crying in your soup, it’s important to learn from the experience. We’ve put new things into practice and come up with strategies that will help us to figure out what works and what doesn’t,” said Hoyos in an interview with the Daily Times.
Burchett is from East Tennessee where he attended Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee, and served as the Knox County mayor in 2010.
He now lives in Knoxville with his current wife Kelly and their daughter Isabel.
With respect to his political career, Burchett prides himself as a “lifelong East Tennessean, conservative, a husband, a dad, and the Republic Congressman for Congress in Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District,” his run for Congress because “he was fed up with the status quo in our nation’s capital.”
The congressman comes from a family of veterans and thinks that the Veteran’s Administration has too much control over the care of veterans, claiming there is too much red tape and bureaucracy. Burchett thinks veterans should be able to receive care wherever they want, as opposed to the 3-hour drive from Knoxville to the Veteran Administration hospital in Johnson City.
Burchett supports free-market policies for healthcare and “is proudly pro-life.” His webpage displays Burchett’s support of the right to bear arms and term limits because he believes when it comes to politicians, “the more beholden they become to the special-interests who line their pockets.”
As a small businessman himself, he supports rolling back “job-killing” regulations imposed by government agencies such as the EPA.
A self-proclaimed anti-tax champion, Burchett received the “Tax Ax” award during his time in the legislature.
This was awarded this after fighting off the state income tax. Burchett’s website claims he has saved taxpayers’ dollars through privatizing government services, selling government buildings, and “introducing efficiencies in government,” among other ways.
In an interview with Knox News, Burchett said his top priorities for his next term were to push Congress to pass a balanced budget, tackle the rising cost of healthcare, and to curtail our dependence on Chinese manufacturing.
“I introduced the Do Your Job Act, which would cut Congress’ salary more and more each year that it fails to pass a budget. 2. A dysfunctional Congress has proven unable to tackle the tricky issue of rising healthcare costs… Measures like these, along with free market solutions like the expansion of telehealth will do much to bring prices down and expand access to quality health insurance,” Burchett said.
“China poses an eminent threat to our national security, economic stability and public health. For too long we have allowed them to expand their influence in our interests, foreign and domestic.”
With respect to the pandemic, Burchett claims he was the first to act on liability protection for businesses during these times.
“I was the first member of Congress to propose legislation that would provide liability protection for businesses who want to reopen but are afraid of frivolous lawsuits… We are facing a health pandemic, but we are also facing an economic pandemic with millions of jobs lost. We need to address both concerns.”