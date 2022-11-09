Tuesday was a monumental day in election history as each seat in the House of Representatives and several other statewide and local seats appeared on the ballot halfway through Joe Biden's presidency. In Tennessee, the midterms did not yield many surprises, as incumbents and favored candidates took most races.
For many college students, this was their first chance to vote in a midterm election.
Although not all results are in yet, the Associated Press has called all of the Tennessee elections because each winning candidate reached the majority threshold early.
House of Representatives seats for Tennessee’s nine districts were each on the ballot, and eight of the nine were taken by incumbents. Republican Andy Ogles flipped the District 5 seat which was long held by Democrat Jim Cooper. Cooper announced he would not run for re-election due to district redrawing which favored Republicans.
The elected candidates in order of district were Republicans Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, Andy Ogles, John Rose, Mark Green and David Kustoff and lone Democrat Steve Cohen.
District 1: Diana Harshbarger - R (78.3%, 147,153 votes), Cameron Parsons - D (19.7%, 37,032 votes)
District 2: Tim Burchett - R (67.9%, 141,041 votes), Mark Harmon - D (32.1%, 66,637 votes)
District 3: Chuck Fleischmann - R (68.3%, 135, 934 votes), Meg Gorman - D (30.3%, 60,230 votes)
District 4: Scott DesJarlais - R (70.6%, 122,336 votes), Wayne Steele - D (25.7%, 44,628 votes)
District 5: Andy Ogles - R (55.9%, 123,233 votes), Heidi Campbell - D (42.3%, 93,355 votes)
District 6: John Rose - R (66%, 129,313 votes), Randal Cooper- D (34%, 66,499 votes)
District 7: Mark Green - R (59.9%, 107,735 votes), Odessa Kelly - D (38.2%, 68,800 votes)
District 8: David Kustoff - R (74%, 156,628 votes), Lynnette Williams - D (24.3%, 51,826 votes)
District 9: Steve Cohen - D (67.6%, 95,236 votes), Charlotte Bergmann - R (28.7%, 40,420 votes)
There were no Senate seats up for election in Tennessee this year.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee received 65.3% of the vote, easily winning re-election against challenger Dr. Jason Martin and securing his second term in the position. The Associated Press called this race within minutes of the polls closing.
There were four proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballot, all of which were approved by voters. These amendments include:
Amendment 1: Amends the Tennessee Constitution to prohibit workplace contracts that require union membership or affiliation as a condition of employment. (1,140,533 yes, 493,864 no)
Amendment 2: Amends the Tennessee Constitution to allow the state Senate speaker to be designated as acting governor when the governor is temporarily unable to perform the duties of the office. (1,174,936 yes, 399,485 no)
Amendment 3: Amends the Tennessee Constitution to delete a provision permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. (1,292,745 yes, 332,943 no)
Amendment 4: Amends the Tennessee Constitution to delete a provision prohibiting religious ministers from serving in the Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1978 that the Tennessee provision violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (1,019,618 yes, 592,655 no)
There were several state government positions on the ballot for Knoxville districts 7, 13, 15 and 18.
Republican Richard Briggs won reelection for Tennessee Senate District 7.
Democrat Gloria Johnson, a University of Tennessee alumna, won reelection as the District 13 representative to the Tennessee House.
Democrat Sam McKenzie was reelected to serve as the District 15 representative to the Tennessee House.
Republican Elaine Davis beat Democrat Greg Kaplan in the race for Tennessee House District 18.
Majorities for the House and Senate are currently unknown. Results are still not in for the Senate in Arizona, Nevada, Alaska and Georgia. For the House, totals are not complete for Washington, Oregon, California, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois and Maine.
Currently, the Republican party is leading in both the House and the Senate. The New York Times has predicted that the Democratic party is likely to keep control of the Senate, while the Republican party is likely to take control of the House.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that all 9 U.S. House seats in Tennessee were won by incumbents.
