Currently, more than one million Tennesseans have voted early for the upcoming election.
Early voting in Tennessee began on Oct. 14 and will run through Oct. 29. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27 and Election Day will be held on Nov. 3.
The current pandemic and limited reasons for applying for an absentee ballot have not stopped Tennessee voters from taking part in democracy and voting ahead of Election Day next week.
According to a press release from Tennessee’s Secretary of State, 1,085,384 million votes have been cast in Tennessee as of Oct. 21 — one week into the early voting period for this state.
“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans' confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions. As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.
This surge has contributed to reports of a 47% increase of in-person and absentee voters compared to the presidential election in 2016. According to the press release, reporting for each county shows a record number of voters in comparison.
However, we have not broken the state’s previous voter turnout record.
“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.
Goins also spoke about the long lines on the first day of early voting in an interview with the Tennessean.
“Nothing seemed to be holding anybody back from voting in person today. Lines like this are not a bad thing. This is people showing great interest in voting. There can be lines because of technical issues, but that’s not what we’re seeing. I can live with this.”
Furthermore, the November election is about more than determining who are next President of the United States will be.
For Tennesseans, there are several House seats up for grabs and Senator Lamar Alexander did not bid for re-election in 2020. This means there is a seat in the Senate that is also up for grabs.
This year, the top contenders for the Democratic and Republican party for the Senate seat are Marquita Bradshaw and Bill Hagerty. However, there are many other candidates and Independents running for this seat as well.
With the coronavirus still a concern for many, social distancing and masks have been encouraged for wear at the voting polls.
A voting location at UTK’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy has opened this week for early voting and is open from 8 AM to 8PM for registered Knox County voters. However, there are multiple locations available to early voters in Knoxville at this time.
Whether voting early or voting on Election Day, voters must provide a valid and government issued photo identification with them to the polls.
Information on what forms of identification as well as polling information such as key dates, times, and locations should be available on the Secretary of State’s website or at GoVoteTN.com.
Voting information could be helpful in creating a voting plan if you do not already have one.