The website for the student loan relief application went live in October, but due to an injunction from a federal appeals court, it is unknown when disbursements will actually begin.
Over 22 million Americans applied in the first week that the application was live. Now, payouts have been put on hold as the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals weighs in on one of several legal challenges the program is facing.
Six republican-led states are suing the Biden administration by claiming the president does not have the authority to implement such a policy. The states also contend the policy will harm them financially.
Legal experts believe that while the lawsuits may continue to temporarily halt payouts, these legal challenges are not likely to succeed.
Although disbursements are currently on pause, the administration still encourages those eligible to apply. A comprehensive list and explanation of requirements can be found on the Federal Student Aid website.
The application process itself is quite simple, and it is available in both English and Spanish. The website only asks for basic information: name, birthdate, Social Security number, phone number and email address.
At the time of application, applicants will not be asked to provide any kind of loan disbursement documentation. The application is expected to close at the end of 2023.
Some borrowers have been auto-enrolled in an eligibility evaluation and will not need to complete the application.
Senior journalism & electronic media major Gabby Todd explained that her husband, Austin, received an email notifying him that he was opted into the program and that evaluations would begin on Nov. 13.
Todd’s husband is one of eight million borrowers whom the education department had income data on file, which was used to determine eligibility. The data was acquired through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Even if borrowers believe the education department has their information on file, they are encouraged to still fill out an application if they do not know for certain they have been auto-enrolled.
Although Todd and her husband have not yet received confirmation that they will receive any aid, Todd can already envision how helpful it can be for her family.
“Without loan forgiveness, it would probably take anywhere from five to ten years to pay off the loans,” Todd said. “With forgiveness, it would cover all of the borrowed amount.”
According to the Education Data Initiative, 29% of borrowers say their debt prevents them from purchasing a home. The same study also showed that 40% of Generation Z with debt and 35% of millennials with debt reported their loans represented a significant obstacle when it came to homeownership.
“While Austin’s debt would not stop us from buying a house, it impacts what we can afford,” Todd said. “It just makes buying those big things more difficult.”
Ben Moyers graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2020 and applied for student debt forgiveness as soon as the application went live. He says he predicts, without forgiveness, it could take at least fifteen years to completely pay off his student debt.
“I believe at least a year or two could be shaved off my time paying back the loans,” he said. “One dollar given or a million dollars given is more than I had, so it is appreciated. I like to think that the amount of money taken away from what I owe is more money I will now spend in my community.”
On Nov. 1, the Supreme Court denied a second emergency request to stop the program from going forward. A similar rejection was issued for another emergency application on Oct. 20.
The Eighth Circuit Court has yet to release its ruling, although it is expected to be delivered in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.