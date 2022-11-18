Over 100 unionized Starbucks Coffee locations across the United States were closed on Thursday, including the Alcoa Highway and West Hills locations in the Knoxville area, as thousands of workers’ dissatisfaction with the company culminated in an all-day strike.
They called it the ‘Red Cup Rebellion,’ a direct response to Starbucks’ own ‘Red Cup Day,’ which is ordinarily one of the company’s busiest days of business. The high demand on this day is a result of many customers’ excitement surrounding the limited availability of the reusable, holiday cups which come free with a purchase for one day only.
The result is millions of people flocking to stores, creating long lines and stressful conditions for employees.
“It’s usually the busiest day of the year,” Harley White, a barista, said. Along with several other organized employees who gathered at the Alcoa Highway location on Thursday, White felt that striking on Red Cup Day would send a clear message to the company that they weren’t going anywhere, and that they couldn’t simply be subdued by disregard.
Starbucks continues to deploy anti-union tactics in its struggle against Starbucks Workers United (SWU), such as announcing benefits for unorganized stores, spreading anti-union literature and the firing of union leaders, which have brought on several National Labor Relations Board investigations.
Despite these efforts, SWU has garnered the membership of over 250 stores nationwide in just over a year. Members of the nationwide union continue to claim that Starbucks refuses to come to the bargaining table, while the company claims the opposite.
“Starbucks’ stance is that we’re refusing to bargain,” White said. “We just want a fair, decent contract. They make meeting times, and then they just don’t show up at all.”
The circumstances are similar for workers at the West Hills location, who say that they also continue to be ignored.
“We’re a unionized store, but they keep under-staffing us, they keep putting-off bargaining with us,” Danielle Jones, a barista, said. She is one of the several Starbucks employees who showed up at the West Hills location to strike on Thursday, as did her coworkers Elliott Keaton and Ada Beaver.
Although the West Hills store has been formally organized since April, the workers there have continuously had bargaining sessions ignored or pushed back.
“We had a date on Oct. 24, but I don’t think we even got a location for it,” Jones said. “Like, they had the day set, and that’s it. Oct. 24 was the set date for bargaining with a lot of stores … they set everything up and then just didn’t show up.”
In an interview with National Public Radio, Starbucks’ Executive Vice President of Communications A.J. Jones stated that this is not the case. Jones claims that Starbucks has been “overly aggressive” in its planning of bargaining sessions, and that it is SWU which refuses to properly cooperate.
Local workers hope to eventually advocate for many things at these sessions, should they take place. Key issues mentioned by all of the strikers were better staffing, more hours, improved business practices and new equipment.
“We are very short-staffed right now, and that only adds to the stress,” Beaver said. Suspended behind them, on the fence designating the outdoor seating area of the West Hills location, was a large banner which read “Now Hiring.” Employees said that the sign has been there for months.
The irony behind the sign’s existence, according to Beaver and Keaton, is that the stores continue to short hours and halt hiring. Beaver is just one example.
“I used to be at this store, and then I got forcibly transferred, against my will, to the store that I’m at now because they ‘didn’t have enough space for me,’” Beaver said, gesturing to the hiring sign. “So they forcibly transferred me to another store which only gives me 28 hours a week.”
Workers at the two Knoxville striking locations claimed to be receiving less than 20 hours a week regularly, which they believe is a silent punishment for their organization. Many of these employees remain classified as full-time, which would ordinarily entail a 40 hour work-week.
Workers at both the Alcoa Highway and West Hills locations agreed that the issues of short staffing and low hours can be attributed to one thing: improper management.
“We would tell managers and they would just be like, ‘no I’ve seen the business, it’s fine, it’s whatever,’” Keaton said. “They don’t pay attention, they don’t care, they always think they know.”
“It helps the managers, because they get paid more if we’re short-staffed,” Beaver said. “They get a yearly budget, and anything that they spend under that — which includes inventory, labor, maintenance — they keep.”
Beaver and Keaton both agreed that the store managers are being financially incentivized to keep staffing to a minimum, hours low and maintenance unfulfilled unless absolutely necessary.
And according to Keaton, maintenance is consistently left unfulfilled at the West Hills store. The West Hills location has supposedly had consistent infestation and mold problems for nearly a year now, with no lasting resolution proposed by management.
At the Alcoa Highway location, workers say that their equipment is constantly breaking down, left unfixed or simply gone without explanation. Workers see this as just another addition to the stresses they experience each day.
“One of our espresso bars, especially, consistently breaks down,” White said. “And we have to call in and wait for it to get fixed. And depending on what time of day it is, it can really put a lot of pressure on whoever has to be working the bar at that point.”
Vonetta Merritt and Nicole Hawkins, the managers of the Alcoa Highway and West Hills Starbucks respectively, did not comment on the matter.
Though the closed stores were not able to give out the official cups that remain so popular, they were distributing union-designed red cups of their own. They proudly displayed SWU’s holiday logo, and were free for anyone who stopped by.
As the workers at the Alcoa Highway location hoisted their signs in the cold, a car drove into the parking lot. The driver rolled down their window, and shouted, “I just wanted to say that this is awesome!”
“Thank you,” White said. “You want a cup?”
Signs of community support were fairly consistent throughout the day, according to workers.
“I would definitely say that overall we have had a positive community response,” White said. “Though we did have somebody drive away, flipping us off.”
Meanwhile, at the West Hills store, workers received a stack of pizzas and a series of other foods and snacks from local supporters throughout the day. The unionized red cups proved to be extremely popular.
However, the response that would mean the most to workers would be one from the company itself. Though both sides of this labor struggle seem to be locked in a stalemate, neither SWU or Starbucks seem to be backing down anytime soon.
“They just try and indirectly acknowledge us,” Keaton said. “They don’t want us talking about it.”
