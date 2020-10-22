While the presidential and senatorial races have probably taken up much of the attention during this election cycle, it is also important to remember that there are also House races underway as well, so voters should get to know who is on the ballot.
Running for the second congressional district is Renee Hoyos, the Democratic candidate. This is actually the second time Hoyos has ran for the seat as she also was the Democratic candidate during the 2018 election.
Before running as a house representative, Hoyos served as the executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, an environmental organization focused on protecting Tennessee’s waterways.
On education, Hoyos believes in public education and wishes to secure more funding from the state and federal level to put towards better education.
“Public schools are the educational foundation of communities across the second district. Ensuring a basic, solid education for all students must remain our goal,” Hoyos said. “States depend significantly on federal support to provide educational resources. Dollars at the federal and state level should not be diminished, diluted or diverted for other purposes – they should make it to the classrooms of our public schools.”
For healthcare, Hoyos supports legislation that expands Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veteran’s Health Administration. Hoyos cites how many Tennesseans do not have access to affordable healthcare and the strain that has been put onto rural hospitals.
“Close to 430,000 Tennesseans are without health insurance, and even more are underinsured. Since 2012, Tennessee has seen 10 rural hospitals close, and 15 more could be in danger, including two in the second Congressional district,” Hoyos said. “Insurance premiums and the cost of pharmaceutical drugs continue to increase at rates faster than both income and inflation.”
Tied also to her background, Hoyos is also a staunch defender of Tennessee’s waterways and our access to clean water. Hoyos points out how the current administration has made numerous budget cuts to the EPA, and Hoyos points out that by underfunding some of these programs, it leaves Tennessee’s waterways in a vulnerable spot. Hoyos supports policies that would protect clean water and air as well as address the climate change crisis.
In the same vein, Hoyos also believes in investing in green energy. She highlights TVA as the sole provider of energy for Tennessee 2nd District, and she would push for TVA to pivot towards more renewable energy source. Hoyos supports investing in green energy to not only combat climate change but to also open up more jobs in our economy through green energy.
In terms of guns, Hoyos states that she is a supporter of second amendment rights but also wishes for tighter gun restrictions. Some of the policies she has suggested include requiring background checks for all gun purchases, even from gun shows, and having the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention perform more research into gun violence and the impact on public health.
“I respect Second Amendment rights, but clearly, a distinction needs to be made for weapons of war. It is time for us to have an honest discussion and take action to restrict the high-capacity, rapid-fire weapons used in these mass shootings,” Hoyos said.
Hoyos has also received numerous endorsements from public officials, even some from outside her own party. Former member of the Knox County Republican Party Executive Committee Bill Stack provided his endorsement.
“My many conversations with Renee Hoyos show how much she knows and understands about problems and needs that Tennesseans face,” Stack said. “Her decency, honesty, and dedication are noteworthy. We can depend on her to work for everyone. She is exactly what the Second Congressional District needs.”
For those who want to see more about Renee Hoyos, you can check out her campaign website here.