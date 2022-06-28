Following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, thousands of activists on both sides of the abortion debate took to public action, either in celebration or political protest.
The decision, foreshadowed by a Supreme Court draft leaked in early May, left many questioning what the lack of federal protection would mean for their once-protected right to abortion.
In 2019, Tennessee enacted a trigger law that would result in a ban on abortion if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned. Now this situation is a reality, and abortion will be banned in Tennessee in 30 days. In some areas, emergency motions are accelerating this process, and abortion is already being made unavailable.
For those who lived in the pre-Roe world such as Alexander Sanger, the decision comes as a shocking backslide into a grim part of American history. Sanger, the former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood New York City and chair of the International Planned Parenthood Council, currently serves as the co-chair for the Fos Feminista Leadership Council. He was first drawn to activism by his grandmother, Margaret Sanger, who founded the organization that is now known as the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Though Sanger’s legacy has been tarnished by her support for various eugenicist and racist movements, leading Planned Parenthood to remove her name from its Manhattan health clinic, she remains a pioneer for reproductive rights.
“She was an inspirational figure and I just remember her dynamism,” Sanger said. “She was always on the move, always traveling. I grew up with a picture of her and Prime Minister Nehru of India on top of our piano. I kind of always knew she was in the stratosphere of world leadership and was respected globally”
Despite his grandmother’s status, Sanger did not know much about her until it was time for him to write his college senior thesis. He decided to research and write about his grandmother, which drove his admiration of her work. This experience led him to pursue a similar path of advocacy, causing him to become an influential advocate of reproductive rights for generations.
Now, following the Supreme Court reversal, he is more determined than ever to help women have safe, legal access to abortion in the United States. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Autumn Hall: I can’t imagine what it must be like to have a grandmother that powerful and of that scale.
Alexander Sanger: Actually, Mayor Dinkins of New York said about me, he said, “I don’t know any other grandson who has followed in their grandmother’s footsteps.” And, uh, that’s me!
Hall: I’m excited to learn more about your work.
Sanger: If you want to be amused, you could probably go on TikTok. There’s a very interesting clip of me on TikTok.
Hall: I think I saw that. Are you talking about the interview that went viral a couple days ago?
Sanger: Yeah! It’s crazy. It’s totally crazy. I mean I’m 74 years old, so I apologize to all of your readers. I’ve never heard of TikTok, I mean why would I? This guy comes and interviews me while I’m walking in the park with my wife. He comes up to me and he puts a microphone in my face. He says, “Do you mind if I interview you?” He’s got a camera. I look at my wife and she shrugs her shoulders and I say “Okay, fine” and he says, “What do you think about abortion?” I said to him, “Do you have any idea who you’re talking to?” He said “no” and I told him and he went “wow!” So we did an interview and it went totally viral.
Hall: That is so funny!
Sanger: It’s amazing. People are emailing me from around the country and around the world. I wanted to make time for you today because I love helping college students and you’re at a great university, so I’m happy to be helpful.
Hall: Thank you.
Sanger: I’m talking to people all over the planet now because of this viral TikTok. What did I know? Now I do know.
Hall: I really appreciate you taking the time to meet with me today. That’s crazy, what are the odds that he met someone like you on the street?
Sanger: I know!
Hall: In just 30 days following the decision that was made earlier this week, abortion will be banned in Tennessee.
Sanger: Wow. I’m sorry.
Hall: What do you think this means for Tennessee women, and what options are available at this point for those affected?
Sanger: Well, Tennessee women will be permitted under our Constitution—what’s left of it—to travel. There is a right to travel in our Constitution. States can’t block it. These anti-choice politicians will often huff and puff and bluster, but they can’t stop women from going out of state. Realistically, it is going to be expensive, time consuming. Abortion is best done early, that’s when it is safest. You don’t want to delay.
I worry about Tennessee women and girls getting delayed beyond the time when it's safe or when it's legal in an adjoining state. There are abortion funds in every state that will help to subsidize the cost. They’ll help to find housing and transportation. That network exists. I worry about women in Tennessee going to the wrong kind of abortion providers who may not be fully licensed, fully skilled with all the proper backup. There may be a lot of misinformation out there.
Hall: That can definitely be concerning.
Sanger: Probably half of the women in Tennessee will take abortion pills rather than go have a surgical procedure. That has to be done carefully. The states will try to block that, but you can go to another state and get the pills. Then, it's like a very heavy menstrual period. You need to have medical follow-up in case there were contraindications or heavier bleeding than normal. I worry that if a Tennessee woman comes back to Tennessee and has that condition and she shows up at an emergency room, she will get herself indicted. It’s just like women in El Salvador get when they have a miscarriage. A lot of pitfalls out there and dangers.
The Tennessee law is taking abortion out of professional hands and putting it into back alleys. It’s putting delays in the way, and cost impediments. This is not good healthcare. It is not respectful to women, and I fear for the women and girls of Tennessee. I hope you all organize and get your legislature to see the light and do something a little less drastic. Someday I hope you just eliminate these laws entirely.
Hall: I have seen a lot of organizing taking place in Knoxville already.
Sanger: Let me just say, for the men that read your paper, half of your student body more or less. Stock up on condoms, use them and be responsible. Consent with your partners, be safe and take responsibility. If a woman or girl in Tennessee gets pregnant, be there alongside her. If she chooses to terminate the pregnancy, then help to organize the travel and the healthcare. Help to pay for it.
Hall: How do you think the decision might affect minority groups, if at all?
Sanger: Well, it will certainly affect minority groups who are disproportionately less well-off than white populations in this country. They’re going to have more difficulties than whites about raising the funds, organizing the travel and getting to other states. That’s a real disadvantage. I worry about minorities and whites as well who are not computer savvy getting this information. I really worry about that.
There’s going to be a disproportionate effect because of long-standing racial biases in this country. It’s what we call structural racism. You know, poor women, women of color and BIPOC women are not going to get the right kind of healthcare. Then, when things get into courts, people start getting indicted. There’s demonstrated, you know, there are two classes of justice and often minority defendants get harsher treatment than white defendants.
Hall: You were alive before the original Roe v. Wade decision. I was wondering how you think the modern bans will differ from those of the pre-Roe world?
Sanger: I was there in the pre-Roe world. I had to arrange an illegal abortion for a friend of mine back in the mid-60s before Roe. It was about the scariest thing I have ever done. She came through totally safely without incident, but it was illegal. I think there are two major differences now. One is the availability of the pills. The other is, I think there is going to be less of an organized criminal element for providing abortions. President Nixon had a commission on organized crime, and they reported that one-third of all abortions performed in the country were by doctors affiliated with organized crime. This is a moneymaker. Running drugs and loan sharking for the organized crime.
I expect that type of organized crime does not exist anymore, and I hope it doesn’t reappear. I think having pills available—which were not available back in the mid-60s or before—will make it way easier for a lot of women to get a safer abortion, like getting the pills legally in another state. So, I’m hoping that the bad health outcomes and the mortality and morbidity for women will be a lot less. I’m hoping that.
I fear that teenage girls especially, they don’t want their parents to know that they’ve been sexually active for starters. So, many won’t go to a parent. They’ll panic. They may try to self-induce an abortion like in the old days. My grandmother talked about it. Women using knitting needles to try to dislodge an embryo, killing themselves in the process. Getting sepsis and dying, bleeding to death. It’s just awful. Absolutely awful. We don’t want that anymore. That’s what I fear. When accurate medical information is not available, and when there are no certified, licensed healthcare providers to go to in your state. I fear that women will take matters into their own hands and tragedies will result.
Hall: Another big topic is Justice Thomas’ statement about reviewing other 14th amendment rights. Do you see this as a foreshadowing of more rights being overturned in the future?
Sanger: I hope not. What he said was extraordinarily scary. Frightening. Off the wall. No other justice joined him in that invitation, but states might want to reconsider same-sex marriage or various protections for LGBTQ citizens of those states or birth control. It wouldn’t surprise me if some states try to ban the IUD or some forms of hormonal contraception. Allegedly, it affects an embryo rather than preventing contraception. Who knows what might happen? I think that’s the first thing that’s going to happen. Some legislators are going to go after birth control because these men want men to control reproduction. By banning women-controlled methods, they tend to put men in control. That’s my fear and I think it's going to happen.