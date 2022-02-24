On Feb. 24, Russia began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine with missiles and bombers, which could potentially lead the two countries and NATO allies toward a war.
President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced this invasion during a televised speech on Feb. 23.
“I have decided to conduct a special military operation. …We aim for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin said.
Shortly after this announcement aired, Russian forces began bombing cities in Ukraine.
President Zelensky of Ukraine responded to Putin’s attack earlier today in a speech.
“We will defend ourselves. When you attack, you will see our faces, not our backs. War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price. People lose their money, reputation, freedom, living standards and most importantly – they lose their loved ones and themselves,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky made a statement on Twitter regarding the Russian forces who are currently attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” Zelensky said.
President Biden promised consequences for Putin’s actions in a statement he delivered last night.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said.
Biden delivered a speech at 1:30 p.m. today on what this invasion means for the U.S. and what the Biden administration has planned.
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said.
Biden explained that Russia’s actions are motivated by Putin’s desire to reestablish the former Soviet Union. He has no plans to talk to Putin directly, but reiterated that Putin’s aggression can’t go unanswered.
In an attempt to stop Russian forces, Biden announced he will be imposing more sanctions on Russia that will impose severe costs on the Russian economy. These sanctions will exceed anything the U.S. has ever done, with two-thirds of the world joining the U.S. Some of these include blocking assets of four large banks and imposing export controls.
“We’ve been building a coalition of partners representing more than half the global economy. … We will limit Russia's ability to do business with dollars, euros, pounds and yen,” Biden said.
In addition to this, Biden plans to degrade their space program, which will also reduce their ability to compete economically.
“We estimate that we will cut off over half of Russia's high tech imports,” Biden said.
Biden addressed how the sanctions on Russia will directly impact American citizens, mostly through gas prices.
“As we respond, my administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump. … We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruptions,” Biden said.
Biden added that he knows it will be economically painful and that Americans are already hurting, but he will do everything in his power to limit the pain people are feeling when it comes to gas prices.
When it comes to the military, Biden stated that U.S. forces will not be engaged directly in the conflict with Ukraine. However, the U.S. will get involved if Russia invades a NATO country.
“We are taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the East. … The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Biden said.
When asked if Putin is threatening a nuclear strike, Biden said he has no idea, but he wants to ensure it is not going to spiral to a larger conflict by providing all the help needed in NATO countries in Eastern Europe.
“America stands up to bullies. America stands up for freedom. This is who we are,” Biden said.