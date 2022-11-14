More than 1,000 medical professionals in Tennessee signed an open letter to the Tennessee General Assembly in response to the state’s recent abortion ban.
The letter, published on Oct. 9 in The Tennessean, requests that lawmakers reconsider Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act. The authors, Drs. Nikki Zite, Jessica Rosen and Heather Maune, expressed that they are acting as individual physicians and not on behalf of their respective institutions in the writing of the letter.
Following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Tennessee’s “trigger law” went into place, which made abortion illegal throughout the state. The ban also allows for prosecution of physicians who perform abortions in Tennessee.
The letter was signed by 700 physicians within the first week of being published. It was later reopened in response to a large number of requests to sign.
“We needed a way to have our voices … heard without involving politicians and specific medical societies that wanted to continue using ‘back channel discussion with the legislators,’” Maune said.
The letter states that the trigger law is dangerous legislation because it makes treatment for pregnancy complications illegal and puts medical care in the hands of politicians.
However, Stacy Dunn, president of Tennessee Right to Life, and Drs. Robin Pierucci and Gail Marie Walter said they believe the law “puts babies on equal footing” with the mother. Walter explained her belief that there are two patients when it comes to pregnancy, and the new law gives them both the right to healthcare.
The individuals who authored the letter are concerned about the lack of exceptions in the law for fetal anomaly, tubal pregnancies and other complications.
Walter and Pierucci do not share the concerns of their fellow physicians because they feel the law emphasizes the intent behind the procedure to terminate the fetus prior to removal.
The definition of abortion and fetal personhood is where this conflict resides, as some physicians feel that abortion is the removal of a not-fully-living fetus, while others believe abortion is the intentional killing of the human fetus followed by the removal. By the law’s definition of abortion, miscarriage treatment is unaffected by the law, as removal of dead fetuses is one of the exceptions included in the definition.
The physicians who authored the letter believe that if a pregnancy is dangerous to the mother, the mother’s health is top priority. However, Pierucci explained that if a pregnancy is dangerous to the mother, her intent is to care for both mother and baby.
“We do not have the medical ability to heal every baby, but … there is always an obligation to care,” Pierucci said.
The authors of the letter said that ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy complications are considered non-viable, meaning they will never end in a live birth. They believe that the mothers should be considered the priority patient in these situations.
“Caring for both women and fetuses is very complicated, but that doesn’t even begin to explain how difficult some specific situations encountered can be … a mother’s health must be considered as priority,” Maune said.
Pro-abortion advocates fear the law will blur the lines between miscarriage treatment and intentional termination of the fetus. Since drug use has led to mothers being prosecuted for their child’s death in some states, some fear this blurred line will end in the prosecution of women.
However, definitions are given in the law to unblur the lines, and the law also states that it “does not subject the pregnant woman upon whom an abortion is performed or attempted to criminal conviction or penalty.”
The letter also states that patients and physicians should be able to make informed medical decisions without the intrusion of politics. It claims that the law puts doctors in a difficult place when deciding how to treat a patient by allowing for the prosecution of physicians who perform abortions.
Dunn said that all of the physician’s concerns related to prosecution are covered in the law by the affirmative defense provisions.
“The affirmative defense (written into the law) would allow the medical professionals to use their own good faith and judgment at the time of the procedure as their defense if they were ever prosecuted – that is how the law is written and intended,” Dunn said.
The authors of the letter feel that the affirmative defense provisions are not sufficient in protecting medical professionals and patients. They said it will cause unnecessary hesitation before lifesaving healthcare can be administered that has the potential to cause patient death.
“This threat of a felony charge is enough to make most physicians extremely hesitant to provide any abortion care unless the mother is imminently dying. And in medicine, we try not to get to the point that the patient is imminently dying,” Rosen said.
The authors ultimately feel that no laws should limit abortion since it is a highly situation-based and personal procedure, but they would at least like to see the law revised to include explicit exceptions for “non-viable pregnancies” and “proper medical” definitions of abortion and pregnancy.
Midterm election results are causing concern over how abortion access will be affected in the future. State party control is currently in the hands of the Republican party, which has historically voted against abortion. It is unclear what other abortion legislation may come into play in Tennessee in the coming years.
