In 1976, Mary “Bee” DeSelm and Mary Lou Horner were elected as Knoxville’s first women to serve on what would become the Knoxville County Commission. Thirty-five years later, Madeline Rogero became the first female mayor of the city of Knoxville.
Mayor Indya Kincannon, the city of Knoxville’s second woman mayor as of 2019, follows in the footsteps of women like this who helped blaze the trail for female politicians. Kincannon has had the opportunity to work and spend one-on-one time with both DeSelm and Rogero, who she credits as mentors and inspirations.
Kincannon spent 10 years serving on the Knox County School Board. Early on in these years, DeSelm, who passed away in 2020, met with her and invited her to lunch.
“It was just like a confidence builder, it was like, there's a good ole boys network that's strong and lively but we’re still working on the good ole girls network, and she helped connect me to that in a really positive way,” Kincannon said.
Rogero also inspired Kincannon’s mayoral bid. Kincannon was unsure of her next career move when she returned to Knoxville after spending a year in Slovenia due to her husband’s Fulbright scholarship. She ran into Rogero who offered a job, and Kincannon jumped at the opportunity.
“The impetus behind that is that I love public service,” Kincannon said. “I had an opportunity to be mentored and see action as a woman mayor, how capably she handled that and how rewarding and meaningful the job was.”
Running for office, however, was not necessarily part of Kincannon’s plans. While she has always had an interest in public service, policy and advising, she said being an elected official was not a place she easily envisioned herself.
“I think maybe in part, due to my age and generational orientation, like women weren’t encouraged to maybe run for office in the same way, and hopefully that's not happening anymore,” Kincannon said. “You know, you could be the behind-the-scenes organizer, but you know, let the guy be the spokesperson, front-facing person, and that’s changed a lot. So, I never thought I’d run for office, but turns out, I enjoy that part of it too and am pretty good at it.”
She says the outdated ways of thinking about gender are beginning to feel like a thing of the past, even though she was the only female candidate out of all six.
In fact, Kincannon believes that this ratio disparity can sometimes work to her advantage.
“I think it's easier to stand out because it's hard to get people's attention, particularly on local races, and they're like, ‘who was it that was running? There's a bunch of people, and there's that woman,’ so that helps I think,” Kincannon said.
Kincannon truly does think that outdated notions of gender are beginning to become just that: outdated.
Not only does being a woman help her stand out in terms of the ratio, but she continually practices using her femininity as a strength, rather than a weakness.
“I try to always think of turning a perceived weakness or disadvantage to my advantage,” Kincannon said. “For example, for me, I wasn't into wearing pantsuits, pantsuits are fine, I have no problem, but I was like I’m just gonna wear a red dress. You know, if we have a forum on clean energy, I wear a green dress.”
“Why not just embrace it? So, I know that's not everybody’s choice, other women handle it differently, but I like to take people’s perceived weapons that they might use against me and just say, ‘you can't use this against me because I'm already using it myself for my own advantage.”
Kincannon believes that progress for women is undoubtedly being made, while she recognizes the obstacles women still have to overcome.
“It’s a double edged sword,” Kincannon said. “I think more so than ever, people support woman candidates and see us as viable and not just as viable to win, but as good leaders, so I think it’s better than it ever has been before … women are still woefully underrepresented in leadership roles and in elected office, so I still think when most people think of mayor or any executive position in a private or public sector, they think of a white man in a suit.”
Tressany Sawyers, junior political science and journalism major, knew Kincannon before she ran for office and assisted with her campaign. She emphasized Kincannon’s idea that politicians frequently are expected to be men.
“Most of the city is run by men, so I was pleasantly surprised when Mayor Kincannon became mayor,” Sawyers said. “I believed in her fully, and I knew she was going to win, but it was still a surprise.”
While Kincannon uses her femininity as a strength, she also turns to her perspective on family as something to guide her in decision making and leading. She credits her husband with being supportive and helpful and has two college-aged daughters.
Although her daughters are grown, their perspective assists her in knowing what young people are looking for in Knoxville that will entice them to stay after college, rather than find a job elsewhere. They also encourage her to look out for the future of Knoxville as well as the present.
“Obviously, when I think about our efforts on affordability and sustainable housing, those are big generational efforts that will affect the generations to come, so I never try to make things too personal because it's not really about me, it’s about the people of Knoxville, but that perspective as a parent helps me appreciate the needs of families in Knoxville,” Kincannon said.
Being both a mother and leading politician, she is glad she has the opportunity to serve as mayor now that her children are older, rather than when she was busy changing diapers and driving them to sports practices.
She said that women and men can indeed, have it all, but it’s more about timing than anything else. She encourages people to be patient and accept that life moves in phases, rather than one phase of having it all all at once.
“If you're in the middle of the throws of this opportunity, dig in and enjoy it, and then some other opportunity may arise,” Kincannon said. “Your generation I think will embrace this idea that a lot of people have multiple careers in their life and that’s okay.”
Taylyn Hill, a junior and member of UT’s Leading Women of Tomorrow chapter got to hear Kincannon speak at a meeting last year. She finds Kincannon’s story encouraging, not only because she is a woman in leadership but because her life plans did change.
“Knowing that she began her career without the plan to be in public office encourages me that there is still time, as a geography major, to break into the political world,” Hill said.
Sawyers added that continually seeing women in leadership roles is encouraging in and of itself. While Bee DeSelm and Mayor Rogero were encouraging for Kincannon, Kincannon herself can help to fill that gap for Sawyers.
“I think that the more women that run for office will inspire other women to do so,” Sawyers said. “Having a front row seat to her winning the election definitely inspired me to run for positions.”
In terms of her work as mayor, Kincannon loves the city of Knoxville and is committed to making it the best it can be. She wants to incentivize people to move to Knoxville and stay in Knoxville.
Kincannon admires Knoxville for its greenery, parks and trails that she spends a lot of her free time enjoying. She also thinks Knoxville’s size is one of its best features.
“I love UT, but we’re way more than just a university town, so I'm really glad that we are big enough to be more than just a university town and that we're small enough that someone who moves here can run for office and win two years after they moved here,” Kincannon said. “Someone who wants to start a business here, maybe it's a little easier than in Atlanta or Nashville or Charlotte, so you can make your mark here in a way.”
Kincannon entered office in Dec. of 2019. Thus, she quickly was faced with an unprecedented pandemic, lots of racial reckoning and an increase in crime and economic issues. Despite this, she is running for a second term to continue her commitment to the city.
“I love this job, this is my dream job,” Kincannon said. “I am not taking a single day for granted, and my plans are to continue to work hard and do a good job for the people of Knoxville and earn the opportunity to serve a second term.”