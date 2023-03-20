Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, who represents Oak Ridge in the state Senate, was found to be regularly commenting on 20-year-old gay Instagrammer Franklin McClure’s half-clothed photos. This behavior was first reported by the Tennessee Holler on March 8 after the publication was sent an anonymous tip.
Using his verified Instagram account, McNally had been commenting on various racy photos and videos of McClure — who posts under the name Franklyn Superstar — since 2020. His comments have raised controversy in light of the recent passing of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. Though he announced he would step away from social media, McNally has been called on by Republican State Rep. Todd Warner to resign from his office.
McNally’s comments on McClure’s scantily clad pictures frequently included emojis that are generally used flirtatiously, such as hearts, flames and heart eyes. On one video captioned, “just because My Life is Perfect,” featuring McClure dancing outside in purple boxers with the waistband rolled down, McNally commented, “Love it,” along with a pink heart emoji.
Emojis are not the only way McNally has been reacting to McClure’s Instagram content. Many of McNally’s comments voice encouraging words to the young social media fanatic. Statements like “You need to be on dancing with the stars” and “Super look Finn” were made by the lieutenant governor on videos of McClure dancing in neon outfits and posing in his underwear.
⚡️🚨NEW: RANDY RANDY — Anti-🏳️🌈 Tennessee Lt. Gov. McNally Comments on Young Gay Male’s Racy Instagram Pics😍🤔— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 8, 2023
First @GovBillLee in drag, now @ltgovmcnally’s comments. The hypocrisy is endless.
FULL STORY (includes interview with man in pics): https://t.co/LbiGxGbavZ pic.twitter.com/iRH0EuJj7Q
Though these types of comments have been perceived as inappropriate, McNally asserted that his goal in interacting with McClure’s content was to “encourage him” as he does his other constituents. It is worth noting, though, that McClure now resides in North Carolina, not Tennessee.
“I have made a point to engage with people not only in posts, but in comments and messages as well,” McNally said in a public statement. “My comments to Franklin McClure and others, which have recently drawn so much attention, are no different. While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement.”
Described by his communications director, Adam Kleinheider, as a “prolific social media commenter” who doesn’t always use the “proper emoji,” McNally left one comment telling McClure that he can “turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine.” This comment was left on a photo taken of McClure’s backside while wearing only hiked-up briefs. The lieutenant governor also left a string of heart and fire emojis on the same post.
Rep. Warner, a Republican himself, insisted in a statement on March 16 that McNally step down from his positions as speaker of the state senate and lieutenant governor. The representative went so far as to denounce McNally as a “predator.” Also in his statement, Warner criticized McNally for “sexually grooming” McClure since his comments on the young man’s semi-nude photos began when McClure was still a minor.
A concern that arose for voters is the notable differences between McNally’s past support of anti-LGBTQ legislation and his recent engagement with queer content. Historically, McNally has voted to approve legislation that has been described as targeting the LGBTQ community in Tennessee. Most recently he voted in favor of the controversial bill SB 0003 which prohibits “adult cabaret performances” — including drag shows — that are deemed “harmful to minors” from taking place in locations where those under the age of 18 could be present.
McClure told CNN that he never interpreted McNally’s comments to be suggestive or inappropriate, although he disclosed that McNally attempted to call him a few times via social media but was unsure why the lieutenant governor would do so. McClure also said that he felt “honored” to have a government official interact with his posts. However, he explained that, when contextualized with McNally’s political and legislative reputation, his interactions with the posts were “definitely hypocritical.”
Chief Financial Officer of Knox Pride Nathan Higdon said that he is not often surprised by the “hypocritical members” of Tennessee’s general assembly. Yet, after finding out about McNally’s actions on social media, he was “disgusted.” He explained that his repulsion was not due to the theme of McNally’s comments.
“I was disgusted at how the lieutenant governor supports anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation while being enamored with queer culture,” Higdon told the Daily Beacon. “The impact on the community is seeing a ‘grandfather,’ a state Senator, who is the lieutenant governor, the individual who sets the governor's agenda, speaking out of both sides of his mouth.”
Higdon also said that McNally’s resignation would not help the present political climate in Tennessee. He argued that it would only “transfer power to someone far worse.”
In response to accusations of hypocrisy, McNally asserted that, despite public perception, he is not “anti-gay” and believes “every person has value and deserves respect regardless of their orientation.” However, he also reiterated his publicly known opinion that he supports “traditional marriage.”
Since being confronted, McNally has publicly apologized for his comments and has announced that he is taking a break from social media in order to take the time to reflect on how to best use it. He stated that criticism of his activity on social media is “fair.”
“I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues,” McNally said. “For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.”
McNally’s only issued statement regarding the request for his resignation explained what is currently of most concern to him.
“I serve at the pleasure of the members of the Senate and my caucus,” McNally said. “As long as I have their confidence, I am committed to the important work of this state. We have several pieces of crucial legislation, as well as a budget, to pass. I remain committed to that critical work.”
