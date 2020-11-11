2020 will not only be remembered for a ton of uneventful moments, but for the history that was made by American citizens four days between the election and the announcement of the results. Though the results are still a source of contention among many, it seems as if Joe Biden has been elected as the new president of the United States with Kamala Harris as the first biracial and first female vice president.
For days, people around the world were glued to their TV’s and phone screens, constantly flipping through channels and refreshing their news feeds awaiting the announcement of who would be the next president-elect of the United States.
After a long four days, and election news finally broke, the reactions around the world from supporters of the Biden-Harris campaign did not go unheard.
Gloria Johnson, Knox County State Representative, shares her reaction to the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
“The American people have spoken in record numbers. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. We will be hearing Madame Vice President for the first time in history! A black woman, an Indian woman and the daughter of immigrants — this is America,” Johnson said.“ Now it’s time to come together and focus on solving the problems. Our schools are underfunded. Our economy is more unequal than ever before. Our people need access to affordable health care. And we must get control of the pandemic. Take a rest but get ready to work.”
Here in Knoxville, many flooded to a local park to celebrate the blue victory and what it means for the state of the country and its people.
In this election, more than 25 million millennials and Gen Z votes were cast, bringing the voter turnout rate by young people to 53% compared to 51% in 2008.
Zoe Anderson, a sophomore marketing major, shares her excitement after hearing the election results.
“I was watching the election results on CBS. When I saw Biden was the projected elect, I could have cried. History has been made! I am a female, and to finally see female representation, black, Asian and Indian representation next to the president of the United States is a big deal. Now the real work starts,” Anderson said.
In the past, young voters did not show up to the polls at rates like older generations. However, the Biden-Harris ticket was all the motivation they needed to get to the polls and exercise their rights to vote.
Mabry Johnson, a Knox county native and student, shares why this year’s election was so important to her and why.
“This year has been crazy for me, as it has been for most around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything for a lot of people, including myself. To see how the country took a turn for the worse because of it and how the current president did nothing was insane,” Johnson said. “So, to hear and see the Biden-Harris campaign be centered around pulling America out of this nightmare was a big factor in them getting my vote. Not only that, but America needs change, and what better way than Kamala Harris as the new VP!”
This presidential election will be one to remember. Although there is a ways to go before this country is back on top and thriving, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have assured the U.S. that they have a plan.