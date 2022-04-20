On Dec. 31, 2021, the local Knoxville Planned Parenthood suffered major damages after a confirmed arsonist attack. They had just gone through some new renovations at the time of the attack.
On Jan. 22, there was another attack on the health center. Someone fired a shotgun through their front doors. This fell on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a historic Supreme Court Case that legalized abortion in the U.S.
There haven’t been any leads in the case, but it has been made clear that it was a planned attack and not accidental.
Alexis McGill, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement on the Planned Parenthood website that the attacks aren’t just attacks on a building but attacks on the people that use their services.
“It must be made clear that these hateful acts go much further than property damage — they harm the patients who depend on safe Planned Parenthood health centers, staff and providers to receive trusted, essential health care services,” McGill said.
“While we are horrified by this heinous act of violence, we remain encouraged by the fire department and ATF’s resolve to investigate, and grateful to those who have continued to stand with the Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi community as they work to restore access to care and rebuild.”
As of March 2, the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) was still going through evidence. It was a lot harder for them to go through what they found due to the amount of debris.
The fire was bigger than most that they dealt with within the year, and there were many delays due to the weather as it had snowed.
KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said in a statement that the size of the fire made it more difficult for them to go through evidence and that it took longer than usual to determine the cause.
“Sometimes fires are very easy to determine the cause, and if someone set it, it’s very easy to determine how it was set and who set it, but in this case, it’s just taking a little bit more time,” Wilbanks said.
They were able to determine that it was arson due to evidence that they have yet to release.
As of now, officials at Planned Parenthood are working toward rebuilding so that they can still provide their services to their patients.
A new build could cost up to $3.5 million, but they have received donations and are almost at $1 million.
For now, they are looking for a temporary location so that patients don’t have to travel far to receive help. They hope to have this space by September of this year. They are currently offering Telehealth appointments and referrals where and when they can.
For anyone who seeks their services, you can contact other Planned Parenthoods in Tennessee. You can also look at their website for more about them and what they offer to their patients.
Additionally, there is the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health that is located on Clinch Avenue, if traveling to a Planned Parenthood location is not an option or if you need something closer.
There is also currently an award of $10,000 for anyone who knows anything about who might have started the fire at the Knoxville Planned Parenthood location. If you know anything, you can call 1-800-762-3017 or email KFDArson@knoxvilletn.gov.