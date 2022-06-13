As of 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, Knoxville has a new chief of police. Paul Noel was sworn in as the 27th chief of the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) in a ceremony held at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, before a large crowd of the city public.
The ceremony completed a seven-month search for a new chief of police after Eve Thomas, the former chief and the first woman to serve in that role, announced her retirement in November.
Noel was selected from a pool of applicants by Mayor Indya Kincannon, who announced Noel as her choice on April 28, just three days before Chief Thomas formally retired on May 1. Deputy Chief Mark Fortner served in the role for the six weeks leading up to Noel’s oath.
“This is the most important hire I will make for the people of Knoxville and I am confident we have the best fit for our city,” Kincannon said in a press release on April 28.
Noel made promises in April to be a community-focused chief, with intentions to build trust, reduce crime and demand accountability. He reiterated these focuses on Monday, in four alliterative points. These were crime prevention, community relationships, culture and career development.
“Our most essential mission is to reduce and prevent crime, and create safe public spaces in all areas of our city,” Noel said in his remarks on Monday. “We will relentlessly pursue that mission, using legal, moral and ethical methods.”
Noel, a Louisiana native, spent 25 years with the New Orleans Police Department before leaving for Knoxville. He is known for his ethical policing, initiating a program known as Ethical Policing Is Courageous, or EPIC. Through this program, Noel trained police officers and trainees to intervene when they see professional colleagues breaking the law.
His program was adapted for national use by Georgetown University, which together with Noel crafted an award-winning curriculum known as Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, or ABLE.
Noel made it clear on Monday that he hopes the Knoxville community will be active bystanders for his new department.
“Public safety requires community partnerships and collaboration,” Noel said. “I commit to you that we will work to cultivate strong community partnerships, built upon trust and upon mutual understanding. Accountability will be the watchword for the supervisors and the command staff of the Knoxville police department. We are all accountable for our actions, as well as the actions of those under our command.”
Noel announced at the ceremony that his first action as chief will be to submit the KPD’s application to join the ABLE program.
“By applying the principles of ABLE, we will have the tools and training necessary to build a healthier and more accountable police department,” Noel said. “That being accountability to each other, and also accountability to the community that we serve.”
The KPD has had issues with its ethics for the past several years, with investigations led by the Knoxville News Sentinel as well as the city unveiling evidence of racism and sexism within the department.
Just 6% of KPD officers are Black, and commanders have repeatedly dissuaded their Black officers from reporting racist comments to internal affairs. Command staff have also covered up departmental allegations of sexual harassment, according to an internal investigation led by Mayor Kincannon.
These inquiries led to the resignation or retirement of eight KPD officers, including two deputy chiefs, over the past three years. In a November press conference, former chief Eve Thomas said that these issues did not contribute to her retirement, which was solely based off her long tenure with the department.
Mayor Kincannon’s search for a new chief has also been mired in controversy, after reports that those involved with the application process were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, disallowing them from speaking on the matter.
No applications for the role, including Noel’s, were made public during the seven month selection process, and will remain private. Though state and federal laws require government applications be subject to public records requests, the applications were handled by a private firm, and are not held to the same requirement.
None of these controversial topics were directly addressed during the ceremony, but a clear focus of the remarks made by both Kincannon and Noel was change.
“We all care about our city, and we know that a strong police department is essential to the health and well-being of everyone in Knoxville,” Kincannon said. “I predict that years from now, we will be able to reflect on all of the positive change you will help to initiate here in Knoxville. Changes like the ones you’ve already helped achieve during your 25 years of policing with the New Orleans Police Department.”
Membership in a nationally-recognized program such as ABLE will give officers the training they need to drive improvements and prevent misconduct issues, according to Noel.
“I want our employees to be the best they can be,” Noel said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I know it’s one that comes with tremendous responsibility. I will not take that responsibility lightly … I cannot wait to get started, and to meet as many of you as possible, and to work together to keep our department and our city moving forward. Thank you, and let’s get to work.”