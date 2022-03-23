Though politics is one of the most widely discussed topics today, these conversations generally center around nationwide and worldwide politics, rather than local. The widespread focus on national and global politics can cause many to lack information about local political figures and political events.
Local politics is an essential part of the United States political system, and many have worked to get their community more involved within their local governments. With most public attention being on broader politics, it is more difficult for local communities to get the proper information about their governments.
Knoxville has a large political system that some citizens do not know how to navigate. The following are a few key things to keep in mind when becoming more informed about Knoxville politics.
Knoxville government officials
When following politics, it is important to know the officials already in place. Two of the most important figures to know are Indya Kincannon, the mayor of the city of Knoxville, and Glenn Jacobs, who is the mayor of Knox County. Mayor Jacobs took office in 2018, while Mayor Kincannon took office in 2019, making her only the second woman to become Knoxville’s mayor.
Another important official is District Attorney General Charme P. Allen, who took office in 2014. These three are just a few of the important political figures in Knoxville to follow for updates on local issues.
Swing county
One of the most important pieces of information to know for those looking to get involved in Knoxville politics is that it is a swing county. Half of the population of Knoxville is primarily Republican, and the other half is primarily Democrat. When voting, this is important to know for those who are passionate about the party running their local government. Due to this close margin between these two parties in the polls, each vote counts and can make a difference in the Knoxville government.
Upcoming elections
There are two elections coming up in Knoxville. The first is the Knox County Republican and Democratic Primaries. Early voting for these takes place April 13-28, with the rest of the voting taking place on May 3. Following this election, there are the Federal/State Primary, County General, and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections. Voting for these elections will take place on Aug. 4.
Candidates
The Knox County website election section provide a list of all the candidates running for the upcoming primaries. A few of the candidates running are Glenn Jacobs (Republican) and Bob Fischer (Democrat) for mayor and Gina Oster (Republican) and Stuart Hohl (Democrat) for county commission. These are just a small portion of the many candidates listed for the primaries.
Where to Vote
Polling stations are held in a variety of different locations, such as the City-County Building, Knoxville Expo Center and Farragut Town Hall to name a few for the upcoming early voting for the primaries. To find the voting locations closest to you, the Knox County website provides information on voting locations, as well as more general information about the specific elections.
Where to Find More Information About Local Elections
The Knox County website provides any and all information about candidates, voting, ballots and more information one might need for these local elections. This website is the best source when looking for answers about the local elections.