Early voting for the August 4 primary and general elections began on July 15. The ballot is the longest since August 2014, with voters expected to weigh in on candidates for up to 61 different positions. The early voting period runs until July 30. Voters do not have to register with a political party to vote, but they must choose between a Republican or Democratic ballot if they wish to vote in the primaries.
In addition to federal and state primaries, the general election for local positions will also take place on Aug. 4. These include county mayor, school board and local judiciary positions. Local elections tend to fall on the wayside – according to the National Civic League, less than 30% of eligible voters participate in local elections, leading to rampant underrepresentation, especially of minority communities.
For more information on early voting locations and other election issues, visit the Knox County Election Commission website.
Knox County Mayor
Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs is up for reelection. He ran unchallenged in the Republican primary in May. Jacobs, a former professional wrestler, ran on a platform centered around small government and was elected in 2018. His tenure was marked by fights over the COVID-19 pandemic and fiscal policies, two arenas where he stuck by libertarian principles.
Jacobs made headlines when he decided not to instate new mandates and restrictions during the surge of the Delta variant in 2021 and again after he sent a letter to President Joe Biden publicly refusing to comply with Biden’s vaccine mandate executive order for federal employees.
His Democratic opponent is fifth-generation Knoxville native Debbie Helsley. Helsley served for fifteen years as the president of Communications Workers of America Local 3805, the local chapter of the largest unions in the country. Additionally, she has also served as vice president of the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council and is currently secretary for the Knoxville Democratic Party.
Helsley’s candidacy, with her union background, comes at a time when Tennessee is attempting to pass anti-union legislation. Her agenda includes infrastructure improvements, increased access to mental health resources and strategies to address the area’s housing crisis.
Knox County Sheriff
Incumbent Knox County Sheriff and Republican Tom Spangler is running unopposed. He defeated his predecessor and long-time local pillar Jimmy “J.J” Jones in the primaries in May.
Spangler is a supporter of the controversial 287(g) program. The initiative allows for closer collaboration between federal immigration authorities and local police forces, ostensibly to target violent criminals in the undocumented immigrant community. In 2020, Spangler signed an indefinite agreement to the program, which would only be terminated at the request of either ICE or the Sheriff’s Office.
School Board
This year’s election will be the first partisan school board election in 20 years. For the first time in two decades, candidates are actively associating with a political party, with Republican and Democratic candidates joined by several independents. This change may be motivated by the divisive state of politics in the country, where k-12 education has become a central issue.
Some of the hot button issues championed by candidates include charter schools and mental health resources. Many candidates also stress the importance of addressing disparities in the system, as well as encouraging diversity and improving teacher retention in Knox County.
Some of the more high profile candidates include incumbents Betsy Henderson (R - District 6) and Kristi Kristy (R - District 9), who both faced ethics complaints from parents back in February. The KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety alleged they violated the state’s Open Meetings Act when they attended a Knox County Commission meeting to request external representation for the Board of Education’s mask mandate lawsuit.
Another candidate, Steve Triplett (R - District 7), made the news after it was revealed he misused school funds during his tenure as principal of Heritage Christian School in Ohio.
For more information about the Board and its current members, visit the Knox County Schools website.
Knox County District Attorney
Republican incumbent Charme Allen is running for another eight-year term. In 2014, she became the first woman to be elected to her position in Knox County. Recently, her office said it would prosecute abortion-related cases after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“As we do in all cases, we will evaluate law enforcement investigations, apply the law as set by the General Assembly to the facts of the case, and pursue charges where justice demands,” assistant district attorney Sean McDermott said to Tennessee Lookout on July 7.
Allen is facing Democrat Jackson Fenner. Fenner is a UT graduate, and he has been recognized by the Tennessee Supreme Court for his pro bono work in the community. He has affirmed his desire to be tough on crime in the community.
“As violent crime continues to rise in our community, the GOP is focusing on enacting laws to prosecute teachers & librarians rather than real criminals. Let’s focus on real crime—not culture wars meant to distract us,” Fenner said in a post on his campaign Facebook page.
Judicial elections
A large number of local judiciary positions are currently up for election. These elections are unique from other elections and may be confusing for the average voter. Unlike other elected positions, some judicial elections (such as for Tennessee Supreme Court judges) are “retention” elections – that is, instead of choosing from opposing candidates, voters will be indicating whether a judge should or should not serve another eight-year term.
Additionally, judges do not campaign on a traditional platform, nor can they make promises or commitments beyond affirming their ability to judge impartially.
The Knoxville Bar Association has compiled an easy-to-read guide to judicial elections in order to make them more accessible to the average voter. The website also includes profiles for the candidates in each judicial race, including summaries of their legal experience, local affiliations and other relevant information.