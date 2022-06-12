As guests to the annual Truman Day Dinner walked up to the Cherokee Ballroom on the second floor of the Hilton Knoxville, they were greeted at the top of the stairs by two lifesize cardboard cutouts of the Obamas, beaming in the triumph of 2008.
Inside the ballroom were 26 more cutouts of famous Democrats, from Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Clintons and Al Gore to Nancy Pelosi to Harry Truman and the Bidens, as well as a few probably-would-be Democrats like Frederick Douglass.
The cardboard icons formed a cloud of silent witnesses cheering on the Knox County Democratic Party on Friday evening as it celebrated its first Truman Day annual fundraiser since 2019.
The party, as it happens, did not need the famous cheerleaders. There was plenty of optimism in local candidates and their ballroom of supporters heading into local and statewide elections in August and November.
“We’re going to continue to see the fruits of our labor going forward, I’m telling you. We’re going to be in great great shape in 2022 and beyond,” said State Rep. Sam McKenzie of District 15 in the evening’s opening remarks. “As a party, we’re on the offense. The GOP in Knox County is playing defense. They’re in open disarray right now and it’s because of our organization.”
There were loud cheers for McKenzie, and the cheers lifted speakers through the night. The party had, after all, been waiting to celebrate together for three years, a wait the local GOP did not experience.
The Knox County Republican Party hosted its annual Lincoln Day celebration in-person in 2020 with then-candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty and again in 2021, when it paid then 27-year-old Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA $20,000 to speak at an event that typically includes no speaker fee.
The Knox Dems had planned a Truman Day Dinner for August 2021, but postponed when that month became one of the deadliest of the COVID-19 pandemic in Knox County.
Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones, who became the first Democrat in 25 years to win a senate seat in Alabama when he won a special election in 2017, was set to be the keynote speaker last year.
Through two postponements – the second a result of Jones’ appointment as a nomination advisor for President Biden as he selected Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court – the senator stayed with the event and spoke before the crowd on Friday.
“I am damn tired of listening to all the debbie downers out there telling us how bad a time we’re gonna have in this election cycle in November 2022,” Jones said. “We are continuing to let Republicans define who we are … we gotta define who we are.”
Much of the Truman Day Dinner was devoted to wresting the definition of a Democrat from the hands of gleeful Republicans in a state with a GOP supermajority in the legislature.
When Republicans define the Democratic Party today, that definition invariable involves inflation, which is at a 40-year-high under President Biden and is most commonly evoked in the price of a gallon of regular gas, four and a half dollars at its cheapest in Georgia and nearly six and a half in California.
In the same week that voters in San Francisco removed District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office in a landslide recall vote, the GOP has used the left’s reckoning on urban crime to define the Democratic Party as one also characterized by radical leniency.
The “debbie downers” of election season include Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont who told Politico that “the Republicans stand an excellent chance of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate,” edging out the razor-thin majorities Democrats currently hold in Congress.
Sanders believes that focusing on abortion rights and gun reform is not a winning strategy, even though they are energizing issues for the Democratic base as the Supreme Court appears set to overturn Roe v. Wade and mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas renew public consciousness.
Jones agrees with Sanders that abortion and gun reform cannot be the main focus of the party, in part because such a strategy would overlook the strengths of Democratic leadership.
In conversation with the Daily Beacon, Jones said the party needs to reclaim “what it factually means to be a Democrat,” a process that involves reminding voters of Biden’s successes in areas like job creation and foreign policy.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 8.3 million jobs have been created since Biden took office and over 90% of the jobs lost during the early stages of the pandemic have been gained back. To Jones, the success of creating jobs means Americans are better able to weather inflation, even if inflation remains the central concern of most Americans.
The Truman Day Dinner came 24 hours after the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack began public hearings which presented new evidence and testimony and drew around 20 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen.
“We have to make sure people understand that our democracy is under a threat right now. It’s a serious threat. You’ve got this MAGA faction of the Republican Party that is taking control. They’re trying to subvert elections, they’re trying to suppress votes … they want to cling to power at any cost,” Jones said.
“We’ve got to open a lot of people’s eyes. You may not agree with us on every issue, but what you should agree with us on is that America needs to be protected and democracy needs to be protected.”
Several speakers throughout the night addressed the committee hearings and the hold of former president Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election on the Republican Party.
Vice Mayor Andrew Roberto encouraged Democratic candidates for local office, few of whom are favored to win, that now is a ripe time to flip accusations of extremism on their opponents.
“Their playbook is pretty simple. You’ll be called out as extremists, you’re out of touch, you’re fringe candidates who lack popular support,” Roberto said. “When they do this, remember, who are the real extremists? I ask you, is it extremist to undermine our democracy with lies about a stolen election?”
Though Knox County favored Trump by 15 points over Biden in the 2020 presidential election, the Knox County Democratic Party has had success in flipping local seats and reports that the county has shifted 14 points towards Democrats in the last 10 years.
This election cycle, with general elections for local office and primary elections for statewide office on Aug. 4 and the general election for statewide office on Nov. 8, the party is seeking to increase voter turnout by prioritizing public safety and democratic values in opposition to its GOP opponents.
“If you want to see an end to the assault on our democracy, what are you gonna do?” Vice Mayor Roberto asked, to which the ballroom replied “vote!”
“If you want women to make choices about their own bodies, what are you gonna do? If you want grandmothers to go to the grocery store in safety, what do you want to do? If you want worshippers to attend religious services without fear of violence, what are you gonna do? If you want children to go to school safely, what are you going to do?”
The answer to each question was to vote. In her remarks, Debbie Helsley, a union leader who is challenging incumbent Glenn Jacobs for the office of county mayor, bemoaned that around 70% of registered voters in the county do not vote in August elections. Like other candidates, she distanced herself from her opponent, a WWE hall of famer who has taken strong conservative and anti-government stances throughout his first term.
“I know what it’s like to do a hard day’s work. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. And I know what it’s like to fight for working folks. We’ve got a wrestler in the mayor’s office who doesn’t even believe in government,” Helsley said. “While he was jumping around a ring in tights hitting people with folding chairs, I was out on the picket line fighting for working people.”
Surrounded by cutouts of leaders like FDR and Harry Truman, candidates attempted to reclaim the Democratic Party as the party of the working class and of diplomacy and of economic justice.
In his keynote speech, Sen. Jones said the party also needed to make room for moderates and needed to steer away from left-wing messages that haunt candidates for local office in red counties.
“Sometimes we let the kind of extreme voices in our party be the loudest, those few who say supporting socialism or defunding the police is the only way to be a good Democrat. All these mayors are gonna tell you that’s not true,” Jones said, gesturing towards Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sitting at a table near the stage.
Kincannon has made public safety the main priority of her first term, and has been vocal in her support for the Knoxville Police Department, even as her office works to reform law enforcement.
“Socialism’s not gonna work in Knox County, and they damn sure aren’t gonna defund the police,” Jones said.
As the office of district attorney falls under increased scrutiny in response to the recall of Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, Jackson Fenner, the Democratic candidate for district attorney, also expressed a desire to steer Knox County away from the left-wing slogans that have tainted the party’s standing.
“We have to prosecute violent crimes. Coming to the approach where we’re just not gonna prosecute violent crimes, we’re gonna defund the police … nobody wants that, including myself. We have to prosecute the violent crimes,” Fenner said. “There always has to be a balance. Some folks who commit crimes need treatment, a lot of them do. I think we can get away with misdemeanors and probation on some offenses. But the violent crimes need to be prosecuted as violent crimes.”
Fenner encouraged college students to defy expectations by showing up to vote on Aug. 4, since the same debates that defined his parents’ generation, especially reproductive rights, are “at play again.”
LaKenya Middlebrooks, the city’s first director of community safety, closed out the celebration with a similar message.
“We’ve had to fight through so much turmoil, through so much chaos, but we cannot let up now, folks, we are so close. We are right there. We have to continue to fight,” Middlebrook said.
“Tonight we celebrate, we enjoy each other, but tomorrow, we get up, we make phone calls, we knock doors, we donate, we tell our friends about the great candidates, we get out and vote and we take people with us, because if we don’t show up and we don’t fight … we will be set back decades, and I don’t know about you all, but I have come too far to go back.”