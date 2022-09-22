After 70 years of ruling the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 in her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral was held on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey in London.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in U.K. history, and her death means the start of a new era. Following her death, Crown Prince Charles acceded to the throne, becoming King Charles III.
The royal family transitioned from a political ruling house to a constitutional monarchy during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Now, the monarch is a symbol of stability and nonpartisan leadership during disorienting times rather than the enactor of any real political power.
History Professor Vejas Liulevicius explained the function of the modern-day monarchy.
“[The role of the monarchy] is the ceremonial side of things, from the monarch’s speeches to patronage of charities, that looms largest here,” Liulevicius said.
“Not raw political power as in earlier monarchies. That’s the essential deal of being a constitutional monarchy.”
The monarch is also important in creating national wealth and bringing tourism to the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first to be televised internationally, and since then, the U.K.’s monarchy has become more public than ever before.
Because of this publicity and her role as symbol of stability, Queen Elizabeth II became beloved by the citizens of the U.K. during her reign. The late Queen played her role remarkably well, but questions arise as to whether King Charles II can do the job as well as his mother.
European Politics Professor Ian Down described common fears surrounding King Charles’ transition into power.
“There is a big question mark over the extent to which Charles can play the same role as successfully as his mother did,” Down said.
“Charles, in his time as Prince of Wales, has been very outspoken, and he is at a disadvantage because of the events of the 1990s and his divorce from Diana. Those have tarnished him somewhat.”
Change in the U.K. will mostly consist of symbolic alterations, such as the transition from the monarch’s image on money and stamps, as well as some changes within the Royal Standard. Many Britons have raised the question of whether Wales will officially become represented in the Royal Standard, while some believe that there will be a push for independence from the other countries in the UK.
The Queen was the official head of state for 15 other independent countries at her time of death, and there is speculation that some will try to become republics without King Charles III as the head of state. The government of the Bahamas will be holding a referendum to make this decision, and others may follow.
“Jamaica is almost certainly going to do the same thing as the Bahamas,” Down said.
“We can expect the debate about whether the monarch should be head of state in Australia, but I don’t know that we’ll see a lot of change in Canada or New Zealand.”
Students at the University of Tennessee are able to learn firsthand about the transition from monarch to monarch through Professor Liulevicius’s HIEU 384 class, History of Monarchy in Modern Europe. By living through the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they are able to apply their knowledge from the course to the history happening today.
“[The class] was just getting started when we heard the change of the monarchs in the UK,” Liulevicius said.
“Students have been following both the older history and the present day, which is a unique experience for the students, and for me.”
