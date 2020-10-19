It is officially election year, and many Americans are on edge as it relates to the future of the United States of America.
2020 has been a crazy year, to say the least. From losing icons like professional basketball player and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to the entire world learning to maneuver through life wearing a mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has happened in 2020.
With all the craziness going on this year, Americans are still having to come to terms with the fact that, in less than 16 days, the presidential election will take place.
Due to the current state of the U.S., as it relates to COVID-19, the election year has become an even bigger ordeal.
It is no shocker that when voters turnout to the polls, they will see current standing President of the United States Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s names on the ballot.
However, there is one name that will appear on the ballot that is raising many eyebrows: Kanye West.
Kanye West is a man of many talents. Known for his music and producing career, West is also recognized for his fashion brand Yeezy as well as his marriage to media personality Kim Kardashian.
On the Fourth of July, West announced he would be running for president via Twitter.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” West said.
West has been known for shocking many of his followers and fans, but this one came as a big surprise. Right off, it was not apparent as to how serious he was about running for president, but his name’s appearance on the ballots speak for itself.
Many expressed that this could very well be a publicity stunt for West to bring the public’s attention to his new album “God’s Country.”
West created a website that serves as one of his presidential platforms. Similar to the Biden/Harris campaign, if elected as president, West hopes to restore a sound national economy, as well as reduce household debt and student loan debt.
He also expresses how his platform is driven by faith, as his campaign pertains to restoring faith and reviving the constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith.
Weeks to follow after West announced that he would be running for president, he then shared who his running mate was, 57-year-old spiritual coach, Michelle Tidball.
In her now-removed autobiography, Tidball shares her plans as West’s running mate for the election.
“I look forward to bringing the word with experience and practical counsel on walking as mature adopted sons manifested upon this earth,” Tidball said.
Come Nov. 3, West, Tidball and their many supporters will see if the “College Dropout” hitmaker has done what it takes to become President of the United States of America.