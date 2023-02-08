On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered the 2023 State of the Union Address, a speech delivered by the standing president on an annual basis which aims to communicate important policy issues and accomplishments to the United States Congress.
In the address, Biden focused on a variety of topics, but the address was centered on a call to unity among political parties.
Biden set the tone for the address at the beginning, when he delivered a subtle, yet meaningful joke about bipartisan communication to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.
“I start tonight by congratulating the 118th Congress and the new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. Speaker, I don't want to ruin your reputation. I look forward to working with you,” Biden said.
McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in early January after a historical 14 election holdout by the Republican party.
Following this statement, Biden reemphasized his plan for progress in the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that this effort is not achievable through one single party, but both parties working together.
“When world leaders ask me to define America, I can define it in one word. I mean this. Possibilities. We don’t think anything is beyond our capacity. Everything is a possibility. We’re often told that Democrats and Republicans can’t work together. Over the past two years we’ve proven the cynics and naysayers wrong,” Biden said.
Although Biden acknowledges that there is much disagreement between the Democratic and Republican parties, he believes that the change that the two parties have made while working together is an inspiration for future collaboration.
In this statement of unity, Biden referenced the PACT Act, a historic bipartisan bill which was signed into law in 2022 by collaborative efforts made by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran of the Republican party and Jon Tester of the Democratic Party. The act extends Virginia health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Since becoming President, Biden has signed over 300 pieces of bipartisan legislation like the PACT Act.
Biden’s economic initiative includes an effort to include all 50 states in economic growth by providing more equal job opportunities nationwide. Biden boasted the lowering of the unemployment rate, although he does not believe that his work is over yet.
“We’re not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination, but the unemployment rate is 3.4%, a 50-year low. Near-record unemployment for Black and Hispanic workers,” Biden said.
Biden hopes to further decrease the unemployment rate by providing more manufacturing jobs across the nation. Since the beginning of this initiative, Biden’s plan has created 800,000 new manufacturing jobs. Biden made reference to the 2022 bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which will make investments in U.S. workers, communities and businesses.
Biden believes that the act will cause the job market to become even more plentiful, predicting the creation of 10,000 new jobs and an average of $130,000 a year as it begins to take effect. Most of the jobs will not require employees to have a college degree.
Biden hopes that the law will not only help American families, but that it will also aid in developing unity among American citizens, regardless of partisan affiliation.
Biden also emphasized advancements in the affordability of medicine under the Medicare system, specifically referencing the capping of insulin cost at $35 for seniors on Medicare, which took effect on Jan. 1 under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. He hopes to extend this cap for all American citizens suffering from diabetes, including 200,000 young individuals who have type one diabetes.
Affordable medical care is not the only target of the Inflation Reduction Act, however. Biden also talked about the improvements that the act attempts to make in climate change initiatives.
“Lower utility bills, creating American jobs, leading the world to a clean energy future … We’re rebuilding for the long term. New electric grids that are able to weather major storms and prevent forest fires. Roads and water systems that can stand the next big flood. Clean energy to cut pollution and create jobs in communities often left behind,” Biden said.
Biden continued the conversation of bipartisanship in reference to the climate crisis.
“Let’s face reality. The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red or blue state. It’s an existential threat. We have an obligation, not to ourselves, but to our children and grandchildren to confront it,” Biden said.
Biden’s hope for unity was contested by the negative responses that he received from Congress throughout the address, however. Boos were loudly heard when Biden began to criticize the economic policies of former President Donald Trump, stating that he had accumulated one of the highest amounts of national debt in a four year term.
Several Tennessee lawmakers were a part of the opposition to Biden’s address. A clear example of this opposition was made by Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles, who disagreed with Biden’s immigration policies, believing that Biden is to blame for more than 70,000 American deaths per year from fentanyl.
“It’s your fault!” Ogles said, joined by a roar of boos from the crowd.
This topic was not a new concern for Ogles, however.
Phrases such as “IMPEACH JOE BIDEN,” “America isn’t safe,” “Border overrun w Mexican gangs” and “Fentanyl killing our kids” were all mentioned in a tweet posted from Ogles’ Twitter last week.
Ogles was joined in his opposition by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who both released public statements regarding the address.
In her statement, Blackburn expressed concerns of inflation and a potential recession that are facing Tennesseans, as well as concerns about crime.
“[Tennesseans] feel like the state of the union is not in very good shape. When Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office, inflation was at 1.4%. It hit a high of 9.1% this year, and I think it is at about six and a half percent right now,” Blackburn said in the statement.
Blackburn expressed her concern for Tennesseans' safety, stating her belief that Biden’s open border policy is allowing crime to become present in American neighborhoods.
“Every town is a border town,” Blackburn said.
Hagerty, while eager to hear Biden talk about the State of the Union, was also critical of the direction of the United States under Biden’s presidency.
“Every day, I hear from Tennesseans who express their concerns about the direction of our country … And their deep frustrations for the state of our beautiful union. Unfortunately, President Biden’s remarks tonight did little to allay my deep concern … Instead, through a series of distortions and distractions he papered over the struggles of so many … From soaring prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump, to how safe they feel within their own community, their nation and the world,” Hagerty said in the statement.
Similarly to Ogles and Blackburn, Hagerty noted concerns about Biden’s open border immigration policies, fentanyl overdoses, inflation and the potential of a recession.
Biden also addressed issues including the 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to end police brutality through legislation such as the George Floyd Act. Biden specifically expressed his condolences to Tyre Nichols’ family members who were present at the address.
Despite opposition, Biden continued with his sense of pride and unity in the United States.
“It’s never ever been a good bet to bet against America. Never … We have to see each other, not as enemies, but as fellow Americans,” Biden said.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article mistakenly called Sen. Blackburn a representative.
