When she was 14 or 15 years old, Mahshid Mokhtarnejad was hanging out with two friends in the Iranian city of Urmia when a woman from the so-called “morality police” attacked the girls, saying their clothes didn’t adhere to the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for girls and women. After yelling “I told you to cover your hair!” the woman began beating them.
Mokhtarnejad was able to run away, but the police took her friends. They broke one girl’s nose and beat the other girl on her legs, saying her capris were not long enough.
Beatings are a common occurrence in the fear-filled streets of Iran under the ultraconservative Islamic Republic, a government which sends its morality police into the streets to violently enforce the country’s strict laws on dress and behavior.
Now a doctoral student at UT, Mokhtarnejad was joined by dozens of other Iranian students and supporters on Saturday in Krutch Park to call on Americans to support the people of Iran in their current uprising against Ayatollah Ali Khameini and his government’s rule of terror.
On Sept. 13 in the capital city of Tehran, another young woman was arrested by the morality police and beaten for not wearing her head covering according to the law. The 22-year-old Kudish woman, named Mahsa Amini, later fell into a coma and died on Sept. 16.
Since the news of her death, protests have torn across Iran, touching every part of a nation whose people feel that their government is more invested in beating and killing them than representing their interests.
To join in the protests from afar, students stood with posters and handed out flyers to passersby decked in Vols or Gators apparel ahead of UT’s win against Florida. They held a banner to the Gay Street traffic which read “Honk your horn if human rights are important to you” and sang the classic Persian protest song Yare Dabestani Man, or "My Grade-School Friend."
Much of their material showed Amini with her hair free of any covering and flowing in the wind.
Compulsory hijab, or head covering – a pillar of the Islamic Republic that has ruled since the Iranian Revolution in 1979 – is the symbol of a fight that extends to widespread food and water shortages, stunning inflation and a broader system of human rights violations.
“Suppressing women is the base of this government, so they won’t accept women to lose their hijab,” Mokhtarnejad said. “They started this revolution with suppressing women, so they can’t be easy on it … They are shaking, they are so strict on it.”
“I am proud that my hair shakes this regime.”
The movement is not anti-hijab, but anti-compulsory hijab. Lena, an Iranian student who does wear a hijab and requested that her family name be omitted, came to the protest to fight for the freedom to make these choices.
“I like freedom for hijab and I don’t like hijab for force. Anyone who would like to have hijab, she can have hijab,” she said. “I want to show that everybody should have the choice of deciding their clothes. And if they can decide what to wear, it is even easier for me to leave (Iran), because I can leave there with a good conscience.”
The presence of hijabi women at protests across the world reflects the unprecedented diversity of the uprising.
The protests in Iran are the largest in over a decade and have brought together Iranians of every stripe, from the wealthy to the poor, and from conservative Muslims in rural areas to secular city-dwellers.
United by a feeling that they have nothing left to lose but their lives, thousands have taken to the streets to burn hijabs, fight the police by hand and chant calls for the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei and an end to the theocratic regime he governs.
Like other protests in the country’s recent history, including the pivotal “Green Movement” of 2009, the uprisings have been met with swift and deadly attacks from government police forces.
Reports show that dozens of demonstrators have been killed by police. According to an Iranian security advisor, Khamenei has said that burning hijabs is a crime punishable by death and may be planning a massacre in an attempt to put down the protests.
Though the government has shut down internet access and restricted use of messaging apps in an effort to close Iran off from the rest of the world, social media apps like Twitter and Instagram are awash with graphic images and videos of police brutality against protestors.
“I was crying last night,” said Azarang Asadi, a doctoral student at UT. “It’s so hard that you can see others are fighting and there’s nothing you can do and people are dying, and they’re just so young. It just feels so hard for me, especially having family back there, them not being safe. It’s very hard for all of us.”
For Iranian students abroad, spreading information about the protests online has become a way to support the movement from thousands of miles away. It has also become a full-time job.
“Right now, they’re killing people in the streets. They’re just basically shooting them, the military is shooting them. Even though they’re brave women and men back home in Iran and they’re fighting, but still, once you know that you might get killed, it might stop you,” Asadi said.
“I hope this time people don’t stop, but you never know.”
Though hope is a difficult scrap in a country with a long history of short-lived uprisings met with deadly force, some say there is cause for hope.
One Persian chant used by protestors claims this year as the “year of blood,” signaling the imminent overthrow of Khamenei and his government, weakened by relentless sanctions. The health of the Supreme Leader has also deteriorated, opening the door for a new leader of the Islamic Republic for the first time since 1989.
“I’m definitely sure something is gonna happen and that hope is growing and it just brings more people together,” said Morteza Asgari, a research scientist at UT. “This year, I would say all these protests and marching in the streets and chanting, people are more united.”
The memories of most Iranian students are a tapestry interwoven with trauma at the hands of their own government. Mahshid Mokhtarnejad was only 12 when a woman from the morality police attacked her for wearing nail polish and yelled at her mother that she would grow up to become a prostitute.
In Iran, people are routinely whipped and beaten by police for infractions like drinking alcohol or being seen in public with a boyfriend or girlfriend.
For many, the government has become a caricature of itself and is unable to instill the same kind of fear it was once capable of.
“Now I feel that if I die, I don’t care. My blood is not thicker than other people,” Mokhtarnejad said.
“I am done. I am done with suppression, I am done with injustice, I am done with discrimination. I am about to lose my hope. But this one, I hope more people hear about us. We are fighting. Just hear us. Don’t support our regime.”
Journalists and activists have called on President Biden and other Western political leaders to cut diplomatic ties with Iran, including with its president, Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative Islamist selected by the Supreme Leader.
Much more than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani, Raisi has imposed strict enforcement of the Islamic Republic’s laws on dress and behavior. He has also doubled down on anti-American rhetoric, which he employed during an address on Wednesday before the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
Iranian students said Raisi’s speech at the U.N. was a “disgrace” and a “joke,” a sign that Western leaders have been too lenient on a leader who has ordered the killing of his own people.
As Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in an op-ed for the Washington Post, the uprisings represent an opportunity for Biden and other heads of state to support the people of Iran rather than simply opposing their government – a move that could lead to the toppling of the Islamic Republic and a reshaping of politics in the Middle East.
In the meantime, Iranian students say the best way to support the movement is to elevate the news following Mahsa Amini’s death, to spread her name through the viral hashtag #MahsaAmini and to join the voices of million across the world in opposing a government completely at odds with its own people.
Asgari used to protest in the streets on Iran with his family and friends. Now, as some of them risk their lives to stand up to the government, he watches from afar.
“I really miss those days that I was able to be beside them, to join them in the street, and not just in the media by tweeting,” he said. “So that’s why I think all these people came today, just to show them we are distant from you, but we are with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.