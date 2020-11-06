As of writing, the presidential vote count for the 2020 election is still ongoing. However, it will eventually come to an end, and election season with it. Once that happens, we’ll have two years until elections are take on the table.
That’s two years of legislation, political issues and potential activism. Elections are exciting, but much of the work happens outside election years. That’s why it is important that we keep involved year-round. Here are some ways to do that.
Stay informed
The best thing any citizen can do is stay up-to-date on current events and relevant issues. Important causes don’t stop their importance once everyone’s sworn in and behind a desk. That’s when the important stuff just gets started.
Keep reading unbiased, research-based sources and remain a responsible citizen. Remember to fact check opinion-based sources and keep on the lookout for misinformation.
However, election years are a constant rush. There are issues, info, scandals and sound bites galore. You may be overwhelmed and stressed after all the campaigning and may want to take a break. That’s natural and healthy.
Your mental health comes first. Once you’re recovered, you’re set to stay informed with a rested mind.
Get involved with activism
Again, issues don’t end at inauguration. If there’s a cause you care about, one of the best ways to ensure it’s noticed is through activism. Campaigns aren’t the only way to get involved. Numerous non-profits and activist groups operate after election years.
Involvement ranges from small scale to large, all of it important. You can attend or organize informational events. You can donate to your preferred causes. Maybe you don’t have time or money. That’s okay, you can still help spread information for your cause. Do what you can within your limits. Something is better than nothing.
Question your beliefs
It’s always good to step back and reexamine strongly held beliefs. Today’s political landscape is ever changing. New information never stops coming. Give yourself time to absorb that information and use it to inform your beliefs about political issues. Even if you come out of it feeling the same way, it’s still a worthy exercise.
Hold your elected officials accountable
We hold elections for a reason. It’s because we want to solve the issues of our day though our representative. With busy schedules drawing our attention every which way, one can forget elected officials should work for the electorate.
Remember that your representatives represent you. It’s their job to do that well, so do what you can to ensure they do. Stay informed about their representation, write them notes and emails about issues, attend Town Hall events if when offered.
It may seem futile to reach these figures. However, its’s worth a try if you can hold your representative accountable.