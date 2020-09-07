Voting is an important freedom that we have as Americans. This year, we get to express that freedom in a presidential election that is less than two months away.
But before that, you need to be prepared. Voters need two items with them when they vote: a voter registration card and a state or federal issued ID.
If you are not registered to vote or if you are unsure that you are, you can register here. It takes only a few minutes. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5, and it takes about two weeks for your registration card to arrive in the mail.
Along with this, they only accept state or federally issued photo ID at voting locations, so you cannot use a student ID. You can use a Tennessee driver license, a U.S. passport, a photo ID from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, a photo ID from the federal or state government, a military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo. As long as it’s either from Tennessee or the federal government, you are can use it.
If you’re planning on voting, these are the locations where you can vote in Knoxville and Knox County.
Voting in Knox County
There are a total of 93 precincts in Knox County. Each precinct has its own voting location. If you are planning on voting on Nov. 3, you have to go to your voting location with your registration and valid photo ID.
There are two ways to find out your specific voting location.
The first is on your voter registration card. On one side, it has your precinct number, voting location and city district information (this is who you can vote for relative to your precinct).
The other way is through KGIS. They have a voting location search on their website. All you need to do is input your address and it will tell you everything you need to know about your precinct and voting location, including who will be on your ballot. You can find it here.
Early Voting Locations
Early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29. Unlike the precincts, you can go to any early voting location as long as you have your voter registration card and a valid photo ID.
There are three early voting locations in the city of Knoxville. The first is in the City-County Building at 400 W. Hill Ave. in the Small Assembly Room. The second is in Love Kitchen at 2418 Martin Luther King Jr Ave and the third is in New Harvest Park at 4775 New Harvest Ln.
The others are located slightly outside of Knoxville proper. There is one in Asheville at the Carter Branch Library at 9036 Asheville Highway. Another one is in Farragut Town Hall at 11408 Municipal Center Drive. The Halls Recreation Center at 6933 Recreation Ln. is also an early voting location. You can also vote early at the Karns Senior Center at 8042 Oak Ridge Highway. The Meridian Baptist Church at 6513 Chapman Highway is another option. There is an early voting location at 1645 Downtown W. Blvd. in the strip mall, and, finally, there is an early voting location in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.
If you plan on voting early, you will need to register to vote before Oct. 5.
Absentee Ballots
If you are not planning on voting in person at all, you can request an absentee ballot. The deadline to register for one is Oct. 5 and the deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 27, but it would be better to request one earlier if you can. However, you need to fall under at least one of the requirements to be eligible for this kind of ballot. A list of the requirements can be found here.
A new requirement is if you are hospitalized, at risk of infection or are a caretaker of a hospitalized person, you are eligible for an absentee ballot.
You can also request an absentee ballot if you are a student that is attending an out of county university. So, if you are a University of Tennessee student that isn’t from Knox County, you can get an absentee ballot.
You can request one here or here. You need to send it in seven days before the election. You can read more here.
These are the voting locations around Knoxville that you can got to before or on Nov 3. There might be some locations on campus that you can vote at too, but it is unclear where they will be as of right now. You can check this site for updates regarding voting in Knoxville and on campus.
We have the freedom as Americans to vote in an election. Get out there and vote!