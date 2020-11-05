It can be hard for one to decipher the “American political climate.” Approaching the 2020 election, deciphering it becomes slightly more important.
However, just how important is “political climate” in American elections? According to UT political scientists, the answer isn’t simple.
For one, “political climate” isn’t an academic term. According to Anthony Nownes, UT political science professor specialized in lobbying and interest groups, the term is too vague for any political scientist to use.
“Political scientists don’t really use the words ‘political climate’ because it’s pretty vague. It’s more of a journalistic term,” Nownes said.
The term needed definition before any meaningful discussion could occur. As such, interviews proceeding by defining “political climate” as “the way political issues are discussed in America and the way citizens can have their opinions and voice heard.”
In this light, Nownes described the environment as “combative.” He described most Americans as living in an “echo chamber” where they only consult opinions that they already agree with.
“The research suggests that most Americans live in an echo chamber. They tend to attend to news and info that reflects what they already believe,” Nownes said.
The way political issues are discussed plays a vital role in determining who wins an election. The framing of a discussion can make the difference between a vital election issue and a minor footnote in a candidate’s policy.
Since an issue is only as important as the amount of discussion around it, candidates try to frame discussions around topics that benefit them.
“Of course, no matter what the candidates talk about in the run up to an election, we voters are talking about the coronavirus. The candidates, of course, spend their money getting us to pay attention to the issues they want,” Nownes said. “The issues we talk about are heavily influenced by campaigns and what’s going on in the country.”
The issues on the table are what citizens vote around. For example, a citizen who holds stronger opinions about climate change than healthcare would more likely vote for candidates who emphasize climate as a key issue.
Since many Americans live in an echo chamber, this can limit the amount of issues discussed during a given election year.
Leah Christiani, a UT political science professor specialized in race politics and American political behavior, went a step further. She believes echo chambers lead citizens to assumptions. When one is around sources that confirm their beliefs, they start to think a majority of Americans share those beliefs.
“People you’ve seen in your everyday life are not necessarily representative of the rest of the American public,” Christiani said.
This skews how citizens view the current political environment and how they interact with those they don’t agree with.
Nownes also encouraged citizens to not think about “general public opinion,” as the term is also vague. He distinguished between ideas like a “general will” and the more tangible idea of majority opinion.
“It’s kind of silly to say there’s a ‘general opinion’ about anything, really. We’re divided on a lot of issues. There are some where a lot of people agree. But when people start talking about the ‘general will’ or ‘public interest,’ I think that’s kind of silly,” Nownes said.
Both Christiani and Nownes agree that gathering info from unbiased, researched based sources will lead to the most well-informed kind of voting. Christiani pointed to opinion polls in particular, saying they help gauge the reality of public opinion.
“Thinking about the elections and who might win, I would encourage people to think about what source’s they’re going to and looking specifically at public opinion polls, rather than something like OpEds. Look beyond the people around you and the media that you usually consume,” Christiani said.
Nownes also discouraged opinion-based information, usually indicated by pundits citing their beliefs without meaningfully providing context or supporting data.
He also discouraged voters from relying on only one source for news, and said that some sources are inherently less biased than others.
“Be aware of your own biases. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have them, as we all have opinions, but look around. If you feel like you’re in an echo chamber, reach out” Nownes said, “Of course, some sources are more neutral than others. If you get all your news from Fox News or MSNBC, that’s probably not a good idea.”
Nownes specifically pointed to the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post as less biased sources. In the end, he described being informed and maintaining a calm approach to political issues as a personal decision.
“The best we can do is try to police ourselves. If you get a little bit overheated, try to stop. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot more we can do,” Nownes said.
For those wishing to understand opinions in America and where a majority/minority of citizens stand on a topic, Christiani again encouraged opinion polls. She also encouraged caution, as polls can include errors.
Different polls may give widely different results. That’s why Christiani encouraged using poll aggregates, which combines information from multiple polls to get a clearer picture of public opinion.
“Polls are about what people want. We know candidates think about public opinion when they think about their platform,” Christiani said. “There can be issues with sampling bias. You might not be getting a perfectly representative samples. It’s important to look at as many polls as possible, or even aggregations of polls. That avoids the whiplash at looking at different polls.”
She specifically recommended aggregates from the websites FiveFortyEight and Realpolitics.
However, the two scholars didn’t frame public opinion as the sole deciding factor in an election. Electoral systems, the way votes are gathered and counted, also plays a significant role.
The United States uses the Electoral System for its presidential elections, which has come under fire in recent decades. Since citizens do not directly vote for president — instead voting for “electors” — the system allows a candidate who receives less votes to win the presidency.
For example, Democratic nominee Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000 over Republican George Wilson Bush by 540,520 votes. Bush became the 43rd President, however, as he won 271 electoral votes. Most recently, Democrat Hilary Clinton received 2,864,903 more votes than incumbent than Donald Trump, who nonetheless won more electoral votes.
Both Christiani and Nownes pointed to the Electoral College as source of concern.
“Public opinion and electoral systems both play a role in shaping the election. In America, we’ve a system the person that wins the popular vote is not necessarily the person that wins the election with the Electoral College,” Christiani said.
Nownes said the system also discourages candidates from courting certain voters. Since some states have large party majorities, presidential candidates ignore campaigning there in favor of “swing states.”
“Not only do I think it’s kind of silly the person who doesn’t get the most votes can win, I also think it has a lot of affects people don’t talk about. In this state, our vote really doesn’t make a difference. Both parties have accepted that Tennessee’s going to vote republican. What that leads to is neither party competing for your vote in this state,” Nownes said. “No other country has looked at the Electoral College and thought it was a good idea, and no American would make it from scratch if we had to redo.”
Neither scholar believed the Electoral College is the primary determining factor in an election, however. Instead, it’s a combination of public opinion, how/what issues are discussed and electoral systems.
Election Day is Nov. 3, and votes may take a few weeks to count in full. Electors cast presidential votes on Dec. 14.