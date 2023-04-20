On March 27, the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee state history took nine lives at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee just a few hours’ drive from campus and where many Vols call home. In the days following the massacre, Gov. Bill Lee outlined a budget proposal of $140 million to fund armed guards in schools, monitoring threats and providing behavioral contacts in schools.
Gov. Lee would not discuss any plan for or against gun reform.
However, Tuesday, April 11, Lee signed an executive order“enhancing protective procedures for the purchase of firearms.” The order will act as an effort to stop firearms from getting into that possession of “those intending to cause harm to themselves or others.”
The move to strengthen firearm laws comes amid increasing concerns about gun violence in the state following The Covenant School mass shooting, as well as rising political tension following the expulsion of Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones and attempted expulsion of Rep. Gloria Johnson after the Democratic representatives participated in a protest on the House floor, advocating for gun reform.
Lee’s order cites the Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville as a catalyst for his action.
“Recent tragedies in Nashville and throughout our nation have demonstrated the devastating impact of firearms possession by those intending to cause harm to themselves or others and underscore the need for more effective instant background checks,” Lee wrote in the executive order.
Following the order, a system will be enacted in the state of Tennessee called the Tennessee Instant Check System. This system will be overseen by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The order directs the TBI to enhance the state’s background check system for gun purchases. The order will also aid in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System by introducing more data sources, and improving information sharing with other states being used for conducting background checks in the process of firearm sales. Other states have dubbed these “red flag laws.”
In addition to this, Lee outlined the necessity of examining the current method of purchasing firearms. TBI will be required to conduct compressive reviews of its current system to locate areas that need improvement, finding barriers that would prevent accurate and timely reporting of the required information in the background checks. Lee stated the existing process for purchasing a firearm may only work “when there is accurate and timely information that’s available.”
“When there is a clear need for action, I think that we have an obligation to remind people that we should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want to get accomplished,” Lee said in a news conference at the Metro Nashville Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, following a meeting with law enforcement.
The order will require a 72-hour period for updating criminal activity and court mental health information TICS. Licensed firearms dealers will be required to conduct background checks on all buyers in both public and private sales. There will be an additional duty for the TBI to create public awareness campaigns to educate the public of Tennessee on the potential risk of gun violence.
“This is our moment to lead and give the people of Tennessee what they deserve,” Lee said at a police precinct in Nashville.
The order of the Republican governor made waves on social media.
“I am glad he is finally doing something (it’s not enough), but it’s because it finally personally affected him. His wife’s best friend was murdered at Covenant,” a Twitter user with the handle @koogieman tweeted under The Tennessean’s breaking news post.
Similar commentary sparked after Lee revealed Cindy Peak, one of the victims teaching at The Covenant School, was a friend of his wife.
Another user under the handle @SocialObserverx said “I moved to (Tennessee) for more freedom, not red flag laws!”
In the White House’s Sunday press statement, President Joe Biden expressed praise for Lee’s move.
“I commend Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for signing an Executive Order to expand background checks and calling on the Tennessee statehouse to pass a red flag law,” President Biden said. “I hope more Republican officials will follow suit and take action.”
Lee also called for lawmakers to pass an order of protection law to make additional regulations to keep guns out of the hands of people who present a danger to society.
"I’m asking the General Assembly to bring forward an order of protection law," Lee said, speaking to Nashville media. "A new, strong order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are a danger to themselves or the population."
“I do believe we should get it done during this session,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.