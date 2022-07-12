The 2022 election season is quickly approaching. Tennessee primaries for federal and state government offices are on August 4, and early voting begins on July 15. The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is July 28, but Tennessee only allows absentee voting under certain circumstances, which can be found on the Tennessee Secretary of State website.
The general election for state and federal positions will take place on November 8. The voter registration deadline for that election is October 11, and early voting begins October 19. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is November 1.
If you would like to see what your ballot could look like, Ballotpedia offers sample ballot lookup. You can enter the address in which you are registered to vote, and it will show you the candidates you can vote for. This can be especially helpful for finding out which voting district you are part of and can help you research the candidates running in your area.
More information about voting can be found on the Knox County Election Committee webpage. Below are introductions to the central races and candidates for state and federal primaries.
Governor
No Republican has chosen to challenge incumbent Gov. Bill Lee. Three Democratic candidates will be on the ballot on August 4: Carnita Atwater, Dr. Jason Martin and JB Smiley Jr.
Atwater holds the distinction of being one of the many record number of Black women running for the position of governor in the United States. She is a community activist and organizer from Memphis with a background in education and healthcare. Her top priorities include addressing racial disparities in the criminal justice system, including reviewing qualified immunity for police officers.
Martin is a physician and small business owner based in Nashville. Due to his experiences as an ICU doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare is one of Martin’s top priorities. He aims to expand access to Medicaid, as well as address the personal and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Smiley is a lawyer who currently serves as a member of the Memphis City Council. He has four top priorities: education, healthcare, women’s rights and economic development. He also plans to address marijuana legalization if he is elected to office.
U.S. House of Representatives
All nine U.S. House seats in Tennessee are on the ballot. Knoxville is within Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District, which is currently represented by Republican Rep. Tim Burchett. He is seeking reelection, and faces no challengers in the Republican primary.
His Democratic opponent is UT’s very own Mark Harmon. Harmon is a professor in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media and previously served as a Knox Country Commissioner from 2006 to 2010. His top priorities are healthcare, affordable college and raising the minimum wage.
State Senate
Odd-numbered Tennessee Senate seats are up for election this year. Different parts of Knox County are divided into three different districts, two of which are on the ballot this year.
District 5, which extends into Anderson and Loudon counties, is currently represented by Republican Randy McNally. He will not face a Democratic opponent in November, but he is facing a Republican challenger in the primaries, first-time politician Earle Segrest. Segrest is running on an “America First” platform and will prioritize imposing term limits on congressmen and education reform. He is a proponent of expanding access to school choice vouchers, which provide public funding for parents who wish to send their children to private institutions.
District 7 includes part of downtown Knoxville and its surrounding suburbs. It is currently served by Republican Richard Briggs, who is seeking reelection. He will face one challenger in the Republican primary, activist and small business owner Kent Morrell. Morrell is campaigning on a platform advocating for healthcare reform, motivated in part by his own experiences with the Tennessee healthcare system following an accident which left him with permanent nerve damage.
There is only one Democrat on the ballot for District 7. Bryan Langan is a UT graduate whose primary platform focuses on the environment and infrastructure. He also has women’s reproductive rights, cannabis legalization and union rights on his agenda. He is also campaigning against school choice vouchers.
State House of Representatives
All 99 seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives are up for election. Tennessee underwent redistricting beginning in 2021, which impacted over 2.5 million addresses across the state. The decision has been sharply criticized by the state’s Democrats, as many of the new boundaries impacted areas that leaned blue.
Among some of the more high-profile candidates is Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson. Johnson currently serves as District 13’s representative, but much of her district was redrawn into the new District 90. Instead of running in District 13 against Democrat Rep. Sam McKenzie, she has decided to move and seek election in the new district instead. She will be facing Republican candidate David Pozy in the general election.
Ballotpedia has a comprehensive list of each districts’ candidates. Knox County is carved into several districts. The easiest way to find your district is through the Find My Legislator plug-in on the Tennessee General Assembly website.