The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County (LWVKKC) along with their many partners, which includes the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, sponsored a meet-and-greet for Knox County mayoral candidates at the Blount Mansion Visitors Center Thursday evening.
This meet-and-greet was designed to allow the audience and voters to hear these candidates answer questions that included issues to be discussed leading into the primary election on May 3. Afterwards, the audience was allowed to talk and ask any unanswered questions to the candidates by themselves.
All candidates that are participating in both primary elections this spring were invited to attend this event. Although some candidates had schedule conflicts, the candidates that attended the meeting were Bob Fischer, Tyler Givens and Debbie Helsley, all Democrats running against the incumbent, Republican Glenn Jacobs.
Each candidate was allowed two minutes to introduce themselves and 90 seconds to respond to questions that had been generated by the LWVKKC and their partners.
During his introduction, Tyler Givens, a licensed professional engineer with 15 years of experience in state, local and federal contracting, spoke on his goals and reasoning behind running for mayor.
“I'm running for Knox County Mayor because I believe that by creating sustainable communities, by empowering people to live near where they work and by strengthening our community agencies to bring more of our own federal tax dollars back to Knox County, we can create a Knox County that's prosperous for all,” Givens said.
When asked, each candidate had different main priorities for Knox County that they wanted to focus on. First, Helsley spoke about her focus on public education and increasing pay for teachers that are currently being lost due to higher wages in other nearby counties.
Then, Fischer stated that his biggest concern was keeping Knox County hospitals open when issues like COVID-19 occur and sustaining major medical centers to provide healthcare.
Lastly, Givens talked about how he wants to stabilize the rental market and improve affordability of housing for citizens of Knox County so they can live closer to their jobs and have shorter commute times.
When asked about diverse populations and how she and her staff would reach out, retired communications worker and union organizer Debbie Helsley, a native of South Knoxville and graduate of the public school system, shared her opinion on diversity.
“Diversity shouldn’t be a question, but I'm assuming in Knox County it really is a problem. If the boards are lopsided, that needs to be fixed. I think that everybody needs to be represented,” Helsley said.
When asked what his biggest challenge would be if he was elected mayor, Bob Fischer, who recently retired from UPS after 44 years in union work, spoke of his issues.
“The mayor's job is to budget and administrate. Getting along with commission for me will be an issue. Watching my mouth and not letting my temper get in the way of something that is obviously against the interest of this community will be an issue. I see the biggest challenge as the relationship between what I do with a just budget and my relationship with commission,” Fischer said.
After all the questions had been answered, the candidates began speaking to audience members and voting material was given out.
Early voting begins April 13 and will last until April 28. The primary election day is May 3, and the LWVKKC will also be sponsoring and partnering on three other candidate events. To learn more about LWVKKC and their events, visit the league’s website.