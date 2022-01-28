In late December 2021, Clarence Sexton — founder and president of The Crown College in Powell, TN and pastor of Temple Baptist Church — announced his intention to add a Hall of Presidents memorial garden to the school’s Christian Heritage Center, which would include statues that had been removed across the nation.
According to reporting from WBIR, in addition to past presidents, Sexton would include statues of controversial figures including Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate army general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
“Forrest is a part of American history," Sexton said in a filmed interview with WBIR. "If there's something that is dark and ugly about what they did, then those things should be pointed out."
Autumn Martin, a 2011 graduate of Crown College who now works in marketing, took issue with Sexton’s plans and started a petition to stop the display, which has now garnered almost 50,000 signatures.
“I do agree that we need to tell the whole history of the United States and whether that includes the story of slavery, but given Sexton’s statements and what I know about the church and their belief system, I do not believe they are the right people to tell that story,” Martin said.
In Martin’s petition, she cites historical incidents of the university prohibiting interracial dating and recent instances where Sexton has taken issue with Black Lives Matter as reason for the school to not tell the stories of enslavers.
Sexton responded to the petition with a statement claiming that the memorial garden is exclusively for presidents. He did not address his comments to WBIR about Forrest in the statement.
“The memorial garden that has been suggested was to be a display of only presidential statues that coordinated with our Christian Heritage Center Hall of Presidents,” Sexton said. “Though it is our conviction that all parts of our American history should be known, we have no plans to display any part but those that speak of our true Christian heritage.”
In addition to the petition, a Reddit post claimed that the UT club “Collegians for Christ,” also known as Christian Volunteers, had broken the student code of conduct’s section on discrimination and harassment. The group is a ministry of Temple Baptist Church, which is pastored by Sexton and closely affiliated with The Crown College.
“The Christian Volunteers student organization stands for genuine Christian values. We love and respect all people. Concerning the matter at hand, Christian Volunteers has been assured by Clarence Sexton that there would only be statues of U.S. Presidents,” the group said in a statement to the Daily Beacon.
The Center for Student Engagement did not respond to request for a comment regarding the group’s adherence to the code of conduct.
Representatives of Crown College again claimed that the garden would only include U.S. presidents and said Sexton’s comments had been misrepresented in the media.
“Please know that Crown College will never promote enslavement or display statues of KKK leaders. We have been misrepresented in this matter,” Crown College administration said in a statement to the Daily Beacon.
For Martin, however, this response still leaves some unanswered questions.
“He said his intent was to only put up presidential statues which begs the question then, well why was he even on the news talking about that to begin with if that was never his intention?” Martin said.
Martin and the endorsers of her petition are looking for clarification about the initial comments made by Sexton and are asking for a public denunciation of racism and the KKK.
“At this point, Sexton has not clarified his stance on the KKK or why he even went on record talking about them in the first place,” Martin said. “I and the other people who have signed this petition would like for him to clarify that stance.”
“The demands have not changed since his response. This petition has always been about comments Clarence Sexton made about the KKK. Comments which he refuses to clarify.”
In addition to Sexton’s calm public response to the petition, Martin said he also contacted her privately with a threatening voicemail.
“A voicemail was left for me from Sexton that was — there's no way to read it but threatening, and it was threatening to the point where I actually consulted a lawyer to see if there was something I needed to do about it,” Martin said.
In the voicemail, he claimed he had been misrepresented, which Martin has further questions about.
“He said that the WBIR journalist lied, which doesn't make sense since Sexton is on tape talking about a KKK leader,” Martin said.
Despite this, Martin is determined to get more answers from Sexton and the college about his initial comments.
“What he proposed in that video was wrong,” Martin said, in reference to Sexton’s filmed interview with WBIR. “It was wrong, and I don’t understand why he won’t clarify his statements about the KKK.”
Martin, along with the signers of her petition, found Sexton’s initial comments to perpetuate racism at his university, which is why she is pushing for a public apology and explanation.
“There should just be no room for racism and especially by an institution that claims to be a religious organization and especially by an organization that is training and teaching people to be teachers and things like that,” Martin said. “So, I think it’s just really important that we stand up for what’s right and that’s what this is all about.”