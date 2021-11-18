On Friday, Nov. 12, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that limits the authority that schools, health agencies and businesses have over COVID-19 restrictions. The bill will be implemented immediately.
Until this moment, Knox County schools and UT’s campus had a mask mandate in place for students and staff members because of the all-time high rate of 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in Knoxville in September.
The new law means that mask mandates in schools are only permitted if there is a surge of 1,000 infections or more for every 100,000 residents in a 14-day period. Currently, no county meets this requirement.
The bill also removes the requirement for showing proof of vaccination and restricts health departments from quarantining people who have COVID-19. Citizens in Tennessee who quit their jobs because they did not want to get the vaccine can receive unemployment benefits under the bill.
“It's time for us to move on. And we need to move on, though, in a very responsible way. This bill is going to create, I believe, a responsible framework for us to move forward and put this … terrible chapter of our lives behind us,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said in a statement to the Tennessean.
The law goes against President Biden’s recent requirement to enforce vaccines on workers who work at larger companies and businesses.
This was a win for the Republican-led legislature that has been working to remove restrictions, while Democratic legislators are highly critical of the bill.
Democratic member of the Tennessee House of Representatives Vincent Dixie made a statement about the bill to NewsChannel 5 Nashville.
“What Governor Lee has done is he's put businesses over the health of our constituents, over the health of our children,” Dixie said. “He shows where our priority is because he's willing to bend for businesses, but he's not willing to put more money into education, he's not willing to put money into health care for Tennesseans.”
UT’s mask mandate was lifted across campus on Monday as a result of Lee’s bill. However, UT President Randy Boyd announced in a press release that the University of Tennessee System applied for an exemption from the bill, which was accepted on Tuesday.
Junior nursing major Sam Lawson explained how she feels about this change.
“As a junior student who was once kicked out of her freshman dorm and sent home mid-semester, I have experienced COVID from many aspects of college life,” Lawson said. “While I think most people want to ‘go back to normal’ I do not believe that removing the mask mandate is appropriate just yet.”
Lawson added that students are still contracting the virus and that removing the mask mandate could be unsafe.
“Many of my peers are still contracting COVID outside of campus activities, and without the protection of masks and social distancing in the classroom I fully believe the surge of COVID cases will once again increase on campus,” Lawson said.
According to the Knox County Health Department, as of Nov. 18, there are 820 active cases with a 1.17% death rate.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Knoxville beginning March of 2020 is 475,609. In Knox County, the 21-30 age range has had the highest percentage of cases. The total number of deaths is 938.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased as people slowly continue to get vaccinated. Hospitals in Knoxville are currently not publishing daily COVID-19 reports because of the decrease of case numbers in the Knox County area.
While cases have been declining overall, the virus has a reputation to reappear, and the Knox County Health Department and CDC encourage people to continue social distancing and to receive the vaccine.
Around 55% of Knox County is fully vaccinated, while 58% have at least the first dose. In Tennessee as a whole, 48.84% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Children ages 5-11 in Knoxville can now get one-third of the dose of the Pfizer vaccine for free after it was heavily studied and approved by the CDC. Under Lee’s bill, minors are not allowed to get vaccinated without their parents or legal guardian's consent.
Specific pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are administering these special doses.
Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association and The University of Tennessee Medical Center are going to abide by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate placed on all health care workers, WATE reported.
This vaccine mandate includes any staff member or volunteer and both doses in the series must be administered by Jan. 4, 2022.