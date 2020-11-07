Joseph R. Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, becoming the first candidate to defeat an incumbent president in over a quarter century.
The former vice president has promised to be a president for all Americans, and to bring, “normalcy and unity” back to the White House after four years of Donald Trump’s decidedly abnormal presidency.
The victory also signals a historic moment as California Senator Kamala Harris will become the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President.
After having gained leads in the key states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Biden’s victory was officially announced around midday as the Associated Press called Pennsylvania in his favor, giving him the electoral votes he needed to take the presidency.
A recount in Georgia, as well as full results from North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona, which may take several more days to be finalized, will determine the margin of Biden’s lead over Trump in the electoral college.
President Trump has vowed to challenge the results of the election after making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. His legal team’s lawsuits have already been thrown out in several states.
If he refuses to concede the election, he will be the first presidential candidate to do so in modern history.