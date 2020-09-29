Remember when Joe Biden was just an aviator-clad meme on the background of your friend’s phone? This was just one iteration of the Democratic senator turned vice president turned presidential front-runner, who has been around a long time.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. was first elected as a senator from Delaware in the 1972 elections at the age of just 29, after having served on the New Castle County Council in Wilmington. He credits the Civil Rights Movement and the presidency of John F. Kennedy as his earliest political influences.
“During my adolescent and college years, men and women were changing the country — Martin Luther King, Jr., John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy — and I was swept up in their eloquence, their conviction, the sheer size of their improbable dreams,” Biden said.
Visitors to the Biden campaign website can follow a little cartoon train as it chugs between two columns of text and photos that tell the details of his life story.
These details include how, just after being elected as one of the youngest ever senators, Biden lost his first wife and his only daughter in a tragic car accident that also injured his young sons, Hunter and Beau.
The cartoon train represents all of the time Biden spent over the next years commuting between D.C. and his home in Wilmington as a newly single father of two grieving sons.
About five years later, Biden remarried. His wife of over 40 years, Jill Biden, still stands by his side at campaign events as a former second lady and passionate advocate for education reform.
Democratic strategists are hoping that the tragic details of Biden’s biography, including the death of his son, Beau, from a brain tumor in 2015, will help Biden to come across as a more empathetic candidate than Trump, as a husband and father who understands loss and what it means to rebuild a life.
The biography includes Biden’s pioneering work on climate change and gun control legislation while in the Senate, as well as his experience as chairmen of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
It also portrays him as the ubiquitous buddy of President Barack Obama, highlighting his work as vice president on healthcare reform and racial equity.
The campaign’s website, for obvious reasons, skirts past Biden’s support of the invasion of Iraq, which he now fervently attempts to distance himself from, his history of incautious remarks on issues of race, and the unverified allegations of sexual misconduct by former staffer Tara Reade, all of which are sure to feature in the last five weeks before the election.
But what is Biden’s platform and what does he want to accomplish if elected? If his website is any indication, Biden has quite a few plans. In fact, under the label “Joe’s Vision,” there are a staggering 48 detailed policy plans, ranging in subject from bankruptcy reform and small business support to the opioid crisis and environmental justice.
Out of all of the policy plans, however, the centerpiece of the Biden platform is the slogan “Build Back Better,” which corresponds roughly to four central areas of policy: economic recovery for the working class, racial economic equity, support for caregiving and education workers and sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Emphasizing the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be one of Biden’s central jabs at Trump leading up to the election, he proposes a plan that focuses on job creation, with particular focus on technology and clean energy.
Biden wants to raise the minimum wage, provide universal paid sick days and ensure 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to all working families, who, the website notes, are “essential at all times.”
To pay for some of the broad reforms and investments that his administration would make, Biden also proposes changing tax codes that give cuts to high-income earners and corporations. The campaign’s tax reform plan will likely receive a boost from a recent New York Times investigation that found that President Trump himself went years without paying a penny in federal income taxes — and paid only $750 in income tax the year he was elected.
In an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC on Monday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is an avid supporter of raising taxes for high income earners, expressed incredulity over the report.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it. Literally I thought that someone left out the three zeroes, you know, after a comma,” Harris said, in reference to the $750 figure reported by the Times. “You’ve got people who are doing God’s work to protect and lift us up paying more in taxes than the self-professed billionaire? It’s inexcusable.”
As far as racial equality goes, the Biden campaign focuses itspolicies on creating fairer hiring and housing policies and investing in black colleges and community centers that give crucial academic and economic support to Black and Latinx families.
The campaign also proposes college debt forgiveness and tuition-free public college for those earning under $125,000 a year, and a public healthcare option that would move America firmly in the direction of a universal healthcare system, if not Medicare-for-All.
And as can be expected of any Democratic candidate in the last decade or so, Biden is an expansive supporter of abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.
It is important also to note that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, is widely expected to have more influence in this administration than any vice president, especially considering her status as a charismatic figure and young counterpart to the oldest prospective president in U.S. history.
Though she is considered a moderate by many, Harris has one of the most liberal voting records of any senator and is in fact more consistent with the progressive wing of the Senate in her voting than even Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
To learn more about the various policy plans of the Biden campaign, visit the website and tune in to the presidential debates, the first of which will be streamed live on several different websites, including YouTube, tonight at 9 p.m.