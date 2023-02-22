The summer of 2020 came with a racial reckoning that confronted people as they sat isolated and quarantined. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, protests filled the streets of America as people called for an end to police brutality.
It didn’t stop there though, as the conversation became about more than just police brutality. America was reevaluating race relations entirely. Black squares filled Instagram feeds, #BlackLivesMatter trended on Twitter and bookstores saw a tremendous surge in anti-racist book sales.
But behind all the conversations, Instagram posts and anti-racist book recommendations, how much have legacy newsrooms and entertainment companies improved in their representation of Black communities?
While talks of racial reckoning and proper media representation skyrocketed in 2020, UT professors say there is still work to be done when it comes to covering Black issues and representing Black culture.
Guy Harrison, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, teaches Media, Diversity and Society. Much of his research has focused on diversity in the sports broadcasting industry, but he also spends time studying diversity in the entertainment and news industries.
“In 2020, and in the months after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths, we did much more talking about it than we had before,” Harrison said. “But I don't know that there has been a recognizable shift either in entertainment media or news media or even just politics or policy changes. I feel like all of that has just gone by the wayside.”
Amber Roessner, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion and professor in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, focuses on communication history and researches the history of women and minorities in the sporting and news industries.
She echoed Harrison’s claims that it’s hard to see what change has come from all of the conversations about creating change. But from her experience studying media history, she said that usually seems to be the case.
“It’s incredibly problematic,” Roessner said. “We have these watershed moments in our nation’s history and some of them are when we start to reconsider journalism and media. There's this great talk of, ‘These are the changes that need to happen,’ and all of that is accurate and true, but then we often don’t see that change take place.”
When it comes to the change that has actually taken place throughout history, Roessner credits pioneers like Ida B. Wells-Barnett who took journalism into their own hands when legacy media companies failed Black communities.
“The key issue I see in studying media history is that white owned and operated mainstream media outlets have always underserved audiences of color,” Roessner said.
She also noted that Black communities have been given reason after reason to distrust the media, oftentimes because mostly white legacy newsrooms are the ones that speak for all outlets.
It was the case when Ida B. Wells-Barnett took the news into her own hands, and Roessner said it’s often still the case now, which is where the alternative press comes in. Journalism in the digital age affords people not only more ways to write the news but also to consume the news.
“I definitely think that this is a moment in which we the people can begin to speak up about the inadequacies of legacy media, and in this moment where digital media affords us opportunities, address them ourselves,” Roessner said.
Problematic representation is not only an issue in the news industry, but also in popular culture, according to Harrison.
While he hasn’t seen an extremely noticeable positive change since 2020, he has seen examples of movies and TV shows learning how to represent Black communities, even though many still rely on stereotypes.
According to Harrison, even critically-acclaimed films — like the 2019 Oscar Best Picture winner “Green Book” — utilize tropes like the white savior or misconstrue stories without the real life subject’s permission, all to make stories digestible for white audiences.
On the other end of the spectrum, Harrison pointed out that movies that purposefully put social commentary at the forefront of their message can be hard for audiences to watch.
Instead of leaning into tropes to make movies and TV shows accessible, Harrison says the media should find a balance by showcasing a full picture of Black life — one where racism is not necessarily the only plot point. He cites the movie “Black Panther” and the show “Insecure” as examples of the entertainment industry beginning to grasp this concept and relying on Black creators and actors to tell the story.
“I think it’s just the entertainment industry realizing that not everything produced by Black people for Black people has to be a social commentary,” Harrison said. “Sometimes it can just be like, ‘Hey these are adults like everyone else, they just happen to be Black.’ And the authentic part of it is that some of the issues they do come across are unique to the Black experience but it’s not like the primary focus of the story.”
While there are outlets like the alternative press and a few examples of non-stereotypical representation, Harrison and Roessner said there’s still significant work to do when it comes to improving media outlets.
Oftentimes, local newspapers struggle to cover all communities and the ones that get left behind are minority communities. When newsrooms lack diversity, they lack diverse coverage, and according to a study from Pew Research Center, more than three-quarters of newsroom employees in the U.S. were white in 2018.
Although that study was conducted several years ago, a more recent one by Pew Research Center shows a similar issue: in 2022, more journalists believed their newsrooms were not diverse than believed they were.
Harrison said that newsrooms need increased diversity efforts, but one reason reporters are so overwhelmingly white is that Black reporters can feel uncomfortable in these media outlets that have always functioned through a white lens.
In Harrison’s current research on Black female newscasters, he has found that white women often get white hairstylists to prep them for going on air. Beauty standards privilege white hair, and stations often send white hairstylists to Black employees — a practice that makes outlets increasingly inaccessible to the reporters they need.
“Newsrooms need to be more diverse, and in order to do that, newsrooms need to develop policies and practices that make them more welcoming places for people of color,” Harrison said.
While diversifying is an important step to take in improving coverage, Harrison said a lack of diversity isn’t an excuse to continue to fail communities who aren’t represented in the newsroom.
“At the same time, especially until such time as newsrooms become more diverse, the onus is on white reporters and journalists to take on more of the labor of reporting on these issues and also educating themselves before they report,” Harrison said.
In terms of educating reporters so that their work is more inclusive, Roessner pointed out that training the young journalists — as well as consumers — is vital.
'It not only requires training the next generation of journalists or media producers,” Roessner said. “It also requires changing the next generation of audiences to, in the words of Maya Angelou, to know better and do better, and I think that’s something we still have got to do.”
The backlash that came after news coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 is evidence that audiences must train themselves to understand the news and be media literate, according to Roessner. When people say Black journalists are biased and in turn cannot cover news that affects their communities and when audiences have stubborn beliefs about the concept of objectivity, these problems with media representation persist.
“I often talk about this notion of subjectivity in journalism courses, and I often talk about it as this notion of we all have lenses through which we see the world. Our lenses are often clouded, and they’re clouded by our social constructs and our cultural upbringing, our lived experiences,” Roessner said, removing her glasses and investigating the smudges on them closely. “And so, I think it's important to recognize the lens through which you see the world and to reflect upon that and to be transparent about that.”
