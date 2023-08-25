On Aug. 29, Knoxvillians head to the polls to vote in the primary election for mayor, at-large city council members and municipal judge. A full list of polling locations can be found at knoxcounty.org. Here is a guide to the people running and their platforms.
Mayoral candidates:
Mayor Kincannon is running for re-election. During her past term as mayor, she led Knoxville through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that her main concern is safety.
“Under Indya’s leadership, the City has invested more in KPD and KFD than any previous administration,” her campaign website said.
Every served in the US Army in Afghanistan. When she came home a disabled veteran, she faced homelessness. The experience prompted her to found two non-profit organizations designed to uplift those who are under-resourced or marginalized.
Lawhorn is the founder of his own company, Lawhorn Contracting. As mayor, he will focus on making schools safe, tackling homelessness, bettering community outreach programs and making housing more affordable. He wants to appoint a Chief of Police to help deter crime.
Talman is an active member of the Knoxville community. He said that Knoxville is on the brink of a golden age, but in order to reach it, the people of Knoxville must have unity, safety and prosperity – the three pillars of his campaign.
“I know I have the leadership experience, knowledge, and capability to make Knoxville the greatest city in the world,” he said on his website.
City Council at-large seat A candidates:
At-large voting is a list of candidates that run for the same position in the city, but are not bound by districts. All the citizens of the city vote for their favorite candidate, and district lines are not applicable. This is in contrast to district voting when voters are only eligible to vote for candidates in their district of the city.
Fugate is running for re-election to the City Council. She served on the board of education for District 4 from 2010-18 and has held many leadership positions as well as won multiple awards for her work. She plans to focus on the issues of affordable housing, public safety, the economy, the betterment of neighborhoods and creating equal opportunity for all.
Brooks has served the community in many ways, including in UT’s Social Work Office of Research and Public Service, the Knox County Election Commission and Tennessee’s Democratic State Executive Committee. He also served as chair of Knox County’s Democratic Party. The issues he plans to address are the housing market, job wages and public education.
Worsham was born and raised in Knoxville and works as a branch manager of American Welding and Gas. As a member of the Council, he plans to eliminate homelessness, create affordable housing and lower property taxes.
City Council at-large seat B candidates:
Helsley has lived in Knoxville her whole life and has served in several leadership positions, including union president and neighborhood organizer. As a member of the Council, she said that her focus will be on making sure Knoxville provides dependable services, like working streetlights, as well as on bettering the neighborhoods, enhancing public safety and making sure housing is affordable. She also plans to address homelessness and fight against defunding education.
Marlow outlined the main issues he plans to address as a council member on his campaign website: housing, public safety and quality of life. Many current and former council members, people in business and Knoxville residents endorse him for the role of City Council Member.
City Council at-large seat C candidates:
Parker is running for re-election to this position. Besides serving on the city council, she has also served in many organizations and is the founding member of Black Lives Matter Knoxville. Her priorities, if elected for another term, include safe and healthy communities, the housing market, homelessness and accountability in government.
Best is the executive director of a nonprofit organization called Change Center in East Knoxville.
“I’m running for Knoxville’s City Council At-Large Seat C because I believe that collaboration is the only way that Knoxville can solve its issues and make life better for all of its residents,” he said on his website.
Hill is the president and co-founder of Hatcher-Hill, a real estate development brokerage. Besides serving in leadership at his company, he has also been a part of many boards and panels, including the Knox County Planning Commission.
“Tim’s impact in revitalization and preservation is evident all over Knoxville,” his campaign website said.
His passion lies in ensuring neighborhoods and communities are safe.
City Council, District 5 candidate:
Thomas graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Law, and he has spent over 30 years working as an attorney in Knoxville. He is running for re-election in District 5 unopposed.
Municipal Judge Candidates:
Municipal courts, also referred to as city courts, deal with the court cases of infractions against the city. If one candidate receives a majority of votes in the primary election, there will be no general election.
Incumbent Rossen has had a private law practice since 1976 and has served as the Knoxville municipal judge since 1986.
“Equal justice is not just a slogan to me. It’s the basis for how I run the courtroom every day,” he said on his campaign website.
Beamer has worked as an attorney in both private practice and court-appointed council and has seen thousands of cases. He moved to Knoxville in 2010 and started to practice law.
“It is the wide breath of his practice that makes him believe that he is ready to make decisions that will affect thousands of peoples’ lives,” Beamer’s website said.
Caviness is a former public defender and has represented hundreds of people. As a judge, he wants to improve starting the court on time, building a better website and creating an advisory board to enhance the transparency of the courts.
Mary L. Ward
Ward has worked for more than 30 years as an attorney with experience in both prosecution and defense. She has represented thousands of people and has worked more than 100 jury trials during her time as a prosecutor.
