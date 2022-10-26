The state of Tennessee is becoming a less hospitable place for LGBTQ people to live after a suite of legislation has limited education, healthcare and basic human rights. In a ranking by USA Today comparing the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, Tennessee ranked 42 out of 50.
The current governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, passed five anti-LGBTQ laws in 2021 alone, laws which many believe will undermine the progress put forth to make the United States a more safe and welcoming place for the LGBTQ community.
This year, Lee will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin, an ICU physician from Nashville, in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Martin has made several explicit statements of support for the LGBTQ community in Tennessee and has spoken out against Lee’s administration on the issue.
The state’s anti-LGBTQ bills can cause harm to LGBTQ youth and can stunt their development, both academically and mentally. Here’s a breakdown of a few of them.
Restrictions on Transgender Healthcare
Effective since May 21, 2021, Senate Bill (SB) 126 restricts healthcare providers from prescribing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to prepubescent, transgender minors.
HRT is a medication that contains female hormones, such as estrogen, progesterone and progestin. It is typically administered to women who are experiencing menopause as a way to relieve their menopausal symptoms.
Hormone therapy is also used as gender-affirming care to transgender individuals, including minors or youth who have not yet undergone puberty. Hormone treatment allows transgender individuals to alter their body to feel more comfortable in their own skin.
This bill significantly decreases the availability of gender-affirming care for minors, despite studies showing that transgender individuals who started hormone treatment as minors had better mental health than those who started as adults or did not start HRT at all.
Restrictions on School Sports
Bill SB 0228, signed into law on March 26, 2021, requires that students in public middle schools and high schools must play on sports teams that correlate with their birth sex. This bill excludes transgender students from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
To make this bill even more invasive, student athletes must provide their birth certificate as evidence of their birth sex.
This bill correlates with an ongoing debate of whether transgender athletes should play on sports teams that align with their gender identity or not. People who disapprove of transgender athletes typically rely on the “biological sex” standpoint and argue that it is unfair to cisgender athletes because of the “anatomic, physiologic advantages that a transitioned woman has over a biological woman.”
On the flip side, people who wish to include transgender athletes on sports teams that align with their identity believe that the biological sex standpoint is misogynistic in claiming that male-born individuals have an innate advantage over female-born individuals. They also argue that it invalidates a person’s identity to force them to play on a sports team that does not match their gender identity.
Gov. Lee sides with the biological sex argument, and is quoted as saying that allowing transgender women athletes to play on women’s sports teams would “destroy women’s sports.”
Opt-Out of LGBTQ Education
Effective since May 5, 2021, Gov. Lee also signed bill SB 1229 that requires schools to notify parents about gender identity and sexual orientation curriculum and allows parents to opt their children out of learning about this curriculum.
The opt-out also extends to historical events and figures who are relevant to these topics, including events such as the AIDS epidemic or the Stonewall riots.
This bill approves of the limiting of important LGBTQ history and education to all public school students, as well as “disproportionately disadvantages LGBTQ youth who may not have supportive families and puts children at greater risk of health consequences,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.
For LGBTQ students on campus, the Pride Center, VolOUT and Lambda Law Society, as well as campus ministries UKirk and Tyson House all commit to being inclusive, advocating spaces for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.