We are a month away from the presidential election on Nov. 3, and naturally there is a lot of emotions surrounding this campaign. If you’re worried about the election, that is okay.
This election is shaping up to be a monumental one, and there are plenty of opportunities for how you can get involved and help with the election. Taking action can help give you a sense of control over your anxieties and will also provide a chance to help your local community.
Vote!
It might seem obvious, but the best way to help get involved with an election is to exercise your right to vote. Make sure you are registered to vote (the deadline to register in the state of Tennessee is Oct. 5). You can check here to see if you are already registered to vote.
You can also visit govotetn.com to learn more about the voting process. Be sure to check what your voting district is and where you will be voting on Election Day. Also keep in mind that the early voting period in Tennessee starts Oct. 14 and will run until Oct. 29. If you want to beat the rush of Election Day, consider early voting.
Request an absentee ballot
Mail-in voting is an important part of the electoral process and can help so many voters for which in-person voting is impossible. Whether you might have concerns about the coronavirus or you’re a student who will be outside of their voting district, it isn’t a bad idea to keep mail-in voting as an option. You can check here for more information about absentee voting and see if you are eligible. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
Be sure to also fill out and return your ballot as early as you can as, in order for your ballot to count, your county election commission must receive the ballot by the close of the polls on Election Day. Even if you don’t need to personally vote by absentee ballot, consider helping a friend or family member who might need some help. It can be a difficult and confusing process for some, so helping them through it makes it all the easier.
Talk with your friends and family
One of the most important things you can do besides voting yourself is to also encourage those around you to vote as well. It might be intimidating to bring up politics with those you are closest with, but having these conversations are important not only for the election, but also for your own personal well-being.
Speak honestly with your loved ones and let them know why you believe this election is so important to you and be open to listening to their side of the conversation as well. You might be surprised what you learn.
Consider making plans after voting on Election Day or early voting. Order out food, rent a movie or visit the park after you vote. Making an event as part of the voting not only makes it more likely your friends and family will vote, but it could also make it a fun activity as well.
Sign up to be a poll worker
It’s no secret: COVID-19 has thrown a big wrinkle in the election process. What has been hit hardest are poll workers. Most poll workers are over the age of 60, and because of the risk posed by the virus, many poll workers who typically work during the election year are opting out to protect themselves. With few poll workers, some polling stations are being forced to shut down, and this makes it even more difficult for voters to get their votes in.
So what can you do to help? Simple: you can check out this link to learn more about applying to be an election poll worker. Poll workers have to attend at least one training day before election day, and poll workers will work the whole day on Election Day. It can be exhausting work, but it is necessary in order to ensure our election goes as smoothly as possible.
Not to mention, poll workers are compensated for both the training course they attend as well as working on Election Day. The pay will vary depending on which election county commission you will work for, but most of the time, the pay for working on Election Day is $100 or higher.
With the lead-up to Election Day ramping up, its perfectly understandable to be anxious and overwhelmed by everything, especially with so much that has already happened this year. However, you have a chance to take control of those negative emotions and out them towards productive work that will not only benefit you, but also your community.
If you feel frustrated and worried lately about the state of things, remember that there is no better time to have your voice heard than on Election Day.