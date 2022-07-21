Anybody who has taken the interstate down to campus has probably seen the gigantic “Vote No on Amendment #1” billboard.
The billboard references one of four proposed state constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot on November 8. If approved by a majority of voters, amendments are codified into the state constitution.
Tennessee voters have approved every proposed amendment since 1995, and the last time Tennesseans voted on ballot measures was 2014.
Proposition 1: Right to Work Amendment
The “Amendment #1” which the mysterious billboard so adamantly opposes would add “Right-to-Work” to the state constitution.
Right-to-work laws allow states to determine whether employers can require workers to join a union in order to obtain or keep their jobs. These laws do not forbid people from joining unions or make the formation of one illegal, but critics argue the laws create a hostile environment that prevents union creation and membership.
The measure is largely supported by state Republicans, including Gov. Bill Lee, who serves as the chairman for the “Yes on 1” committee.
“A yes on right-to-work means saying yes to a strong economy, good jobs and merit-based opportunity,” Lee said to News Channel 5 last year. “When people see Tennessee, they see opportunity and freedom for workers.”
The committee is headed by several prominent politicians and business leaders, including former governor Bill Haslam.
State Democrats and union officials are fiercely against the proposal, including Tennessee’s chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which paid for the billboard.
“Changing the constitution only serves big business and corporate interests and doesn’t do anything to help working families in Tennessee’s 95 counties,” TN AFL-CIO communication and political director Alyssa Hansen said to the Johnson City Press.
Right-to-work is sometimes confused with “at-will” employment. At-will employment allows employers to legally fire an employee for any reason, as long as those reasons do not fall under certain protected conditions. It also allows workers to freely leave their positions at anytime without any legal repercussions.
Proposition 2: Acting Governor Amendment
Tennessee is the last state in the country to not have a formalized process of designating a temporary acting governor in the event of an emergency. There is a process for a transfer of power should the incumbent resign or die, but there is nothing in the state constitution for temporarily relieving a governor of their duties.
Should this proposition be approved, a sitting governor is allowed to provide a written and signed declaration to the speakers of the state Senate and House of their inability to perform the duties of their office due mental or physical disability. Afterwards, power would temporarily transfer to the speaker of the Senate. If that position is vacant, then the speaker of the House would assume the position of acting governor. The acting governor would have to recuse themselves from voting in Tennessee General Assembly during their tenure.
Proposition 3: Remove Slavery as Punishment for Crime from Constitution Amendment
Language in Section 33 of Article I of the Tennessee Constitution currently allows for forced, unpaid labor as punishment for a crime. If this ballot measure is passed, the offending line would be replaced with a statement explicitly forbidding “slavery and involuntary servitude.” It would also add a statement affirming the new language would not impede inmates’ abilities to work should they be “duly convicted” of a crime.
"Some Tennesseans may be prisoners, but, by God, they will not be slaves,” Memphis Democrat Rep. Joe Towns said in May 2021 after the Tennessee House approved the proposed amendment.
Ten state constitutions, including Tennessee’s, contain provisions for involuntary servitude as a sentence for criminal activity. Tennessee joins four other states this election season who are giving voters the power to remove these loopholes: Oregon, Vermont, Alabama and Louisiana.
These remaining statutes are modeled on existing language in the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In 2020, Democratic members of the U.S. House and Senate introduced the “Abolition Amendment,” which would tweak the 13th Amendment to finally and explicitly prohibit slavery as a criminal sentence. So far, the measure has only been passed to the House Committee on the Judiciary, and there has been no word on it since June 2021.
Proposition 4: Tennessee Remove Religious Minister Disqualification Amendment
Section 1 of Article IX of the Constitution of Tennessee currently contains language that prohibits clergy ministers of any denomination from serving in the Tennessee General Assembly. However, the provision was actually struck down in 1978 by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a number of pastors and ministers currently serve as elected officials. The ballot measure proposes to eliminate this obsolete language from the state constitution.
Some states implemented these bans in the 18th and 19th centuries, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such a statute violated the First Amendment. The case, McDaniel v. Paty, originated in Chattanooga, where Baptist minister Paul McDaniel was disqualified from the 1978 state constitutional convention elections on account of his occupation. While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor and McDaniel went on to be elected to office, the Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the decision, and the language has remained in the constitution since.
Tennessee is the last remaining state to have this kind of ban in place in its constitution.