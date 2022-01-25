Each year, Planned Parenthood clinics across the United States provide essential healthcare services such as sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, birth control, well-woman exams, cancer screening, abortion, hormone therapy and sexual education.
When the Jan. 31 fire — which was later ruled as arson — destroyed and temporarily closed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood Clinic, thousands of clients were left without care.
There are alternatives in Knoxville, however, for those affected.
Knoxville Center For Reproductive Health
Located at 1547 Clinch Ave., the Knoxville Center For Reproductive Health offers both medical and aspiration abortions, as well as birth control and routine gynecological care. Similarly to Planned Parenthood, the Knoxville Center For Reproductive Health promises safe, low-cost resources in a welcoming environment that is free from discrimination.
The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. To reach the Knoxville Center For Reproductive Health or to learn more, you can visit their website or make a call to their office at (865)-637-3861.
Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee
Although Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee mostly specializes in endocrine diseases and metabolic disorders, they also offer crucial Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) that many depend on receiving from Planned Parenthood.
The Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee office is located at 1450 Dowell Springs Blvd., Suite 300, and they can be reached at (865)-637-8812. Or visit their website to view more information about HRT services.
Planned Parenthood Telehealth
The telehealth center is located in Nashville and serves patients across Tennessee through virtual visits with licensed providers. This option provides many of the same resources as in-person Planned Parenthood clinics, including contraceptive visits, problem-based care and gender-affirming hormone therapy. This is also an option to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment, clients can book online or call the telehealth center at (866)-711-1717.
Mountain Access Brigade
The Mountain Access Brigade is a resource for those seeking gender affirming, judgement-free sexual education, as well as those who need access to healthcare and financial assistance resources. They offer free emergency contraceptives, doula services and self-managed abortion information.
To receive immediate support you can call or text at 1-(855)-888-MAB8. The Mountain Access Brigade also aims to destigmatize women’s healthcare through their informative infographics posted on their Instagram page.
Ashley Coffield, President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, explains her persistence in rebuilding the clinic.
“I am here to tell you that we are committed to Knoxville and East Tennessee and we are determined to rebuild. Knoxville wants us here, our patients need us here, and we are going to be here,” Coffield said.