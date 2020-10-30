After almost an entire year since the initial release of Nintendo’s Pokémon Sword and Shield, the game’s DLC expansion pass has been completed with the Crown Tundra going live last week.
The Isle of Armor DLC was a disappointment on its own earlier this year, but how does the entire pass hold up now that both DLCs are playable?
Starting out, the Crown Tundra DLC opens up the southern chunk of the Galar region previously blocked off by a mountain range. All you need to do to get there is go to Wedgehurst train station and present the Crown Pass that will show up in your inventory.
A short train ride masquerading as a loading screen will bring you to the Crown Tundra, and there a grand adventure awaits — sort of.
The gist of the DLCs is simple: a decently sized new area is open for exploration. There you can find and catch all sorts of Pokémon that weren’t in the base game and take part in a small storyline in that area.
Honestly, the storylines are worthless. There’s a complete lack of interesting gameplay involved with them. And just as the complaint was a year ago, all the newly added Pokémon should have been obtainable from the get-go.
The $30 upfront cost for both DLCs doesn’t merit what they actually do, and there’s no reason for these additions to have not been in the base game to begin with.
Yet, the Crown Tundra does add some aspects to the game that are beneficial; it just shouldn’t be a paid DLC.
The Crown Tundra is definitively the most beautiful environment built into a Pokémon game. The evergreens covering the mountainside, the snow, Pokémon frolicking the in wild and the music all coalesce into a majestic winter wonderland.
Rare Pokémon are abound, including new legendaries.
There’s one major problem though for people who care about lore and pre-established content, however.
The Crown Tundra is absolutely lore breaking with all the legendaries that can be captured there, as well as the extinct fossil Pokémon that just freely roam around.
Omanyte’s Pokédex entry for the games do explain why it has become catchable in the wild, but that isn’t the case for all the other fossil Pokémon that just seemingly haven’t gone extinct in the south of Galar.
Moreover, the existence of a Regigigas in the Crown Tundra breaks the pre-established lore that Regigigas was sealed away in the Snowpoint Temple from Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum.
There was only one Regigigas, because it was Regigigas itself that created the legendary golems in its image.
That’s not even to mention the existence of all the legendaries that are just chilling out in the Dynamax Adventure cave.
Of course, the point of the DLC is just to make a bunch of Pokémon obtainable, but that could have been done by allowing for players to transfer their Pokémon from generation 7 up to generation 8. The mechanic as has been possible since generation 4 introduced the Pal Park which allowed for forward transfer from generation 3, and even existed in the form of the time capsule used between generations 1 and 2.
By all measures, Game Freak has made fans pay $30 dollars for content that should have been in the base game, broken their own lore and have peddled it as a great addition.
Sure, the Crown Tundra is a fantastic environment. It’s honestly enjoyable to just quietly walk through the snowy Frosmoth forest and listen to the music.
That doesn’t change the fact every other Pokémon game had all the same kind of postgame content integrated at release for no extra charge.
2/5 Torches