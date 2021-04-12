Monday afternoon, a student at Austin-East High School accused of shooting a police officer was reported dead.
Around 3:15 p.m., Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a student armed with a gun at Austin-East. Officers located the student inside a restroom. After the student refused to come out, officers entered the restroom, which resulted in the student firing multiple shots. One officer was injured. Officials say officers returned fire, though it has not been confirmed if any of the officers’ fire struck the student.
The injured officer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a leg injury, was listed in serious condition and entered surgery. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon reportedly met with the officer before his surgery, noting that he was in good spirits.
Mayor Kincannon went on to commend the staff of Austin-East for their work during the incident.
“We all need to work together to stop the violence,” Kincannon said. “It’s a big challenge and we’re going to need the whole city to work together.”
Shortly after the incident, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on the matter.
“I am as troubled and frustrated about this as everyone else. I want to thank the officer for risking his life to protect everyone in the school and encourage everyone to remember how hard these last few months have been on our Austin-East families,” Jacobs said. “I also want to reiterate that my office is committed to working with the city, KPD, KCSO and KCS to find solutions to these tragic situations.”
Four students of Austin-East have been killed in shootings since the beginning of 2021. Last week, the Knox County City Council voted to enter into a contract with nonprofit Cities United in an effort to lower gun violence and gun-related deaths among youth in Knoxville.